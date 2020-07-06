Robocalls: Supreme Court reinforces ban on calls to mobile phones







In a decision that divided the court, Judge Brett Kavanaugh writes that an exception to the ban created by Congress is unconstitutional under the First Amendment, and that the general ban must remain in effect.

"Americans passionately disagree about many things. But they are largely united in their disdain for automatic calls," writes Kavanaugh. "The Federal Government receives a staggering number of complaints about automatic calls … States also have a constant barrage of complaints."

Automatic calls to cell phones were banned by Congress under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act of 1991, which limits the use of automatic dialing systems and prerecorded voice messages to protect Americans from intrusion. The law imposes a liability of up to $ 1,500 for any call or text message made or sent without prior express consent. An exception was added to the law in 2015 that exempts government debt collection services from that law.

Kavanaugh wrote that while invalidating the TCPA was one of the plaintiffs 'primary concerns in the case, invalidating the 2015 exception puts the political consultants' speech on an equal footing with that of government debt collection. According to the ruling, both forms of expression are prohibited in automatic calls to mobile phones.