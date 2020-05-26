RoboCop breaks the robot in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Friendship Reveal

It may not seem like the most agile of engines, but don't let the sturdy armor fool you: RoboCop knows how to burst a move.

If the last video released by NetherRealm Studios for Mortal Kombat 11: Consequences it's something that can happen, in fact, meaningless law enforcement has the competition when it comes to a particularly iconic routine. As revealed in a clip provided by Geoff Keighley on Twitter, RoboCop, showcasing its latest victory against an unknown individual, takes time to fight crime to perform the robot.

You can see the magnificent screen for yourselves below.

Here's a first look at the Robocop friendship movement at @mortal Kombat 11: aftermath pic.twitter.com/9XrvFi0oUJ – Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 24, 2020

Essentially the opposite of Fatalities, Friendships are finalists who add a touch of visual spectacle to the climax of any given match without the winner having to reduce their opponent to a bloody stain on the floor.

Only a handful of these have been revealed so far, and in addition to RoboCop's newly revealed celebration dance, they include Sub-Zero delivering ice cream and Jax's loving tribute to Epic Sax Guy. However, with Aftermath officially available today for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC, you can certainly expect to see mounts to start popping up online in a matter of hours going through the trouble of unlocking and performing them for your viewing pleasure.

Until then, however, you can find a summary of all new packaged content at Mortal Kombat 11: Consequences as well as a breakdown of each retail edition to help you decide which one represents the best value for money by clicking on the respective links.