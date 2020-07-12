Rock band Great White plays concert without face masks, social distancing required in North Dakota

Seventeen years after a fatal fire during one of their performances, the rock band Great White found itself once again at the center of the controversy after playing a concert where there were no rules for social estrangement or the use of face masks. amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In images from the North Dakota concert, which was part of a series of outdoor summer concerts, you can see a packed crowd without face masks as the band performs on stage.

The concert is held as the national guidelines are still in place, suggesting a minimum of 6 feet between people, as well as the use of face masks in an attempt to contain the coronavirus and minimize the risk of spread of COVID. -19.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, the gang explained that "they are not in a position to enforce the laws" regarding the recommendations for social distancing.

"We have had the luxury of hindsight and we would like to apologize to those who disagree with our decision to honor our contractual agreement," they said.

The message read: "We value the health and safety of each and every one of our fans, as well as our American and global community."

"We have no restrictions, believe it or not, we have none. I think it is one of the first events this year that was not canceled and approved by the city; we are all very, very excited about it …" he said event coordinator April Getz to the Dickinson press. "It is one of those things that if people feel comfortable going down, mixing and mixing, that is their personal choice. We leave it up to everyone who chooses to attend."

Great White is also known for his 2003 performance at a Rhode Island nightclub called The Station, where his pyrotechnics started a fire that killed 100, including the band's guitarist Ty Longley, and left more than 200 wounded.