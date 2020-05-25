Rock on: Get a Marshall Woburn II Bluetooth Speaker for $ 400

Marshall



There's no question that Marshall is tapping into its iconic history as the amp that fueled decades of rock & # 39; n & # 39; roll on your Bluetooth speakers, and I agree with that. All of Marshall's speakers look more or less like vintage stage amps, but perhaps no more so than the Woburn II, which measures 16 x 12 x 7.9 inches and weighs 19 pounds; It is as big as a typical practice amp, so it doesn't look like a dollhouse amp. From the analog dials on the top to the leather-lined case and the classic speaker grille on the front, it looks real, but it's a Bluetooth speaker. From now until June 1, you can get the Which is $ 100 off the usual price.

The Woburn II is a totally modern Bluetooth 5 speaker that supports Hi-Fi aptX audio, and when used with the Marshall mobile app, you can adjust the audio with a five-band EQ, or simply use the bass and treble controls on the top of the amp … I mean, speaker. In addition to Bluetooth (which can connect to two different devices), there is an auxiliary input port so you can plug in an external sound source. One thing to note: This is not a portable speaker, so there is no battery there. You need to plug it in to use it.

Bonus Marshall agreement: If you're looking for a set of headphones and you love the classic Marshall vibe, take a look at the Marshall Major III In-Ear Wireless Headphones. They are also Bluetooth and aptX compatible, and are finished in the same leather casing as the Woburn II. At this time, the Which is 47% off the usual price of $ 150.

Like the amp-inspired speakers, I love the vintage look of these headphones, yet they offer modern conveniences like 30 hours of runtime between charges and an in-ear knob to control playback, volume, and power.



