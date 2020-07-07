Rock slide in Idaho sends rocks falling on the road

Motorists heading along a highway in Idaho on Friday had an unexpected surprise when a rock slide sent rocks tumbling down, blocking the route.

The Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD) said in a press release that the incident occurred around 9 a.m. on US Route 95 at mile 188, between the cities of Pollock and Riggins.

The rockfall left a debris field approximately 120 feet long and 40 feet deep at the base. Some rocks were 25 feet wide and were reported to be "just as tall".

LIGHTNING STRIKE IN GEORGIA KILLS THE GIRL & # 39; SWEET & # 39 ;, 9 YEARS OLD, SERIOUSLY INJURIES THE SISTER

Carmen Escalera and her family were traveling down the road when they captured the dramatic scene on camera.

Initially, several rocks fell from the adjacent cliff, followed by an avalanche of rocks.

According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the route was closed indefinitely on Friday, making the north-south trip inaccessible to travelers on July 4.

TREES FALL IN MARYLAND'S GARAGE DURING THE "VERY SHORT" STORM, 19 SENT TO HOSPITALS

ITD officials initially said they expected to open a temporary highway by Sunday, but discovered a crack in the rock face-up.

"The very nature of the slides is unpredictable," said operations engineer Jared Hopkins.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE CLIMATE COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

Geotechnical studies conducted on Monday showed "significantly less movement" on the slope, but officials had outside experts examining the area to identify short and long-term options to stabilize the area.

"When the results of the survey and evaluations on the slope show that the landslide is stable, we will seek to open the highway for short periods of time," Hopkins said in a press release. "In the meantime, we are evaluating the condition of Old Pollock Road to see how we can help the county with a diversion only for locals."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

A temporary road has been built around the slide and barriers have been put in place to protect drivers from any rock slide.