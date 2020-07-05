Rocket fired at the US Embassy in Iraq hits a nearby house and injures a child

According to reports, a rocket aimed at the Green Zone in Baghdad, home of the US Embassy, ​​hit a residential house and injured a child.

The rocket was launched late Saturday from Baghdad's Ali Al-Saleh area and landed near a house near a local television channel, a military statement said. One boy suffered head injuries and the house was damaged.

The embassy has seen a recent spike in attacks as the United States and Iraq prepare for the talks, which experts believe will focus on the presence of US forces in the country.

SEN. TOM COTTON: WHEN TRUMP GETS RUSSIAN IN RUSSIA, THE OTHERS ARE IN A FETAL POSITION

Military bases have also been attacked, with an attack in March at Camp Taji that resulted in the deaths of two Americna soldiers and a British soldier. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has pledged to protect US facilities from attacks, US officials said.

The United States has criticized Iraq's federal government for not doing enough to reign in the Iranian-backed militia groups that officials believe have orchestrated the attacks. Iraqi security forces responded with a raid on the Kataib Hezbollah headquarters, during which security forces detained more than a dozen men suspected of being responsible for previous attacks on the Green Zone.

3 HIDDEN ISIS DESTROYED IN IRAQ, THE COALITION SAYS

Thirteen of the detainees were released while one remains in custody.

The move received praise from the U.S., but condemnation from Iran-backed factions within the country.

The installation of a new Counter Rocket, Artillery and Mortar (C-RAM) system has also created friction for the United States Embassy. The system, which may have been active on Saturday, was sentenced by Vice President of Parliament Hassan al-Kaabi.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Al-Kaabi called the system "illegal" and warned that it "would provoke the Iraqi people."

Associated Press contributed to this report..