Rockets' Westbrook has viruses as NBA bubble faces first test

Russell Westbrook of Houston has yet to come to the NBA restart.

health protocols seemed to work like the league, and its players hoped they would.

In a day of troubling news for the league, Westbrook revealed that it tested positive for COVID-19 and two other players facing 10-day quarantines for leaving the league campus perimeter at Walt Disney World, it was also announced that two players they tested positive. from the coronavirus after arriving in Central Florida last week.

But none of the players managed to get out of the quarantine, so none entered the so-called bubble and was able to freely mix with other players, coaches and staff. The NBA said both players, neither of whom were identified, "have since left campus to isolate themselves at home or in isolated homes."

"Our protocols are amazing," said Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry. “I think our protocols and our health and safety measures have been top-notch. I think this will work perfectly. … We are doing everything we can to make sure that we are healthy, safe and in an environment where we can succeed and do our work at a high level. "

It is unclear when Westbrook will arrive. As recently as Sunday, the Rockets believed that Westbrook and James Harden, neither of whom traveled with the team to Walt Disney World near Orlando last week, would be with the team in the coming days.

In Westbrook's case, that now seems highly unlikely.

"I tested positive for covid-19 before my teams left for Orlando," Westbrook wrote on his social media channels. "Currently I feel good, quarantined and looking forward to meeting my teammates when I'm free."

Westbrook is averaging 27.5 points, eight rebounds and seven assists per game for the Rockets this season. Houston has secured a playoff spot and resumes its season with the first of eight qualifying games on July 31 against Dallas.

"I pray for your safety and the same for your family," said Phoenix guard Devin Booker. "I hope he can recover and get down here as soon as possible."

The league also said Monday that 19 players recently tested positive since July 1 during market tests, meaning tests conducted before teams began arriving at Disney on July 7. Upon arrival at Disney, 322 players were evaluated with the two positives.

"All we can do is try to stay optimistic and positive, and we look forward to finishing this season," said Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, the current NBA Finals MVP.

Within the NBA bubble, however, optimism that the rules set by the league and players will work, despite some Disney parks reopening to visitors over the weekend and the MLS restart, Also on campus, he has seen two teams leave after a streak of positive testing.

"It is a condition, a virus, that does not discriminate," said Phoenix coach Monty Williams. "And we are trying to do everything we can to keep our boys safe."

Those protocols Lowry talked about were designed to be taken seriously, and at least two players within the NBA bubble have already paid a heavy price for violating quarantine on their teams' respective arrivals last week.

Sacramento's Richaun Holmes revealed on Monday that he "briefly and accidentally" crossed the NBA campus line to pick up a food delivery. Under NBA restart rules, you now have to quarantine 10 days.

Holmes said he had eight days to quarantine.

"I apologize for my actions and hope to meet with my teammates for our playoff campaign," wrote Holmes.

Also Monday, a person with knowledge of the situation said Bruno Caboclo of Houston was also serving a 10-day quarantine for crossing the campus line. Like Holmes, Caboclo also had eight days remaining on Monday, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Rockets have not announced the sanction.

Monday's developments occurred on a day when more than 12,000 new cases were confirmed in Florida, now perhaps the hottest virus spot in the US, and officials in Houston also called for that city to be blocked as that area hospitals strive to accommodate coronavirus-sick patients

Westbrook also offered a word of caution.

"Please take this virus seriously," wrote Westbrook. Take care. Mask!