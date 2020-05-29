Rocky's documentary narrated by Stallone will enter the On-Demand ring this June

Hello my friends, Rocky enthusiasts, if more of the Italian Stallion is what you want, a new behind the scenes documentary titled 40 years of Rocky: the birth of a classic he's about to hit you with a hell hay.

It has been announced today that Virgil Films & Entertainment will launch 40 years of Rocky: the birth of a classic via on-demand this June 9. The documentary is directed by Derek Wayne Johnson, who profiled the director of Rocky in his 2017 movie John G. Avildsen: King of the Underdog. It turns out that Avildsen, who died of complications related to pancreatic cancer in 2017, recorded his own 8mm images during pre-production and filming of the first film in the famous Rocky Balboa film series. This footage, along with some other bells and whistles, will be used to help create Johnson's new document, which will be narrated by Sylvester Stallone.

In addition to Avildsen materials, images belonging to Lloyd Kaufman of Troma Entertainment will also be used as part of the new documentary. Kaufman had served as RockyThe production manager for a time, though according to Virgil, what he had shot had never been seen until it was featured on Johnson's last deep dive. According to those close to the document, Kaufman's images contain makeup tests, boxing choreography sessions, and other moments involving Stallone and his co-stars Carl Weathers and Talia Shire.

As for Stallone's contribution, the world-famous filmmaker will detail the production of the film, as well as the heartbreaking story behind the film that gets the green light. If you're a fan of the movie, you're likely familiar with the many trials and tribulations that led to the production of ROCKY, such as how Stallone struggled to keep his original script and starring role. All of that and more is bound to enter the ring when Derek Wayne Johnson 40 years of Rocky: the birth of a classic come to order come June 9.