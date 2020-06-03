Rod Rosenstein will face the Republican Senate Party over the Russia investigation

Still, the FBI investigation in Russia is likely to be a campaign element for the general election, as the Trump campaign and congressional Republicans have focused attention on former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump's alleged opponent for 2020.

Rosenstein's testimony is the first in a series of hearings that Senate Judiciary President Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, is planning as part of an investigation challenging the origins of the FBI's investigation into the team of Trump and Russia, known as Crossfire Hurricane, and the Mueller. probe, which followed him.

Graham and Senate President for Homeland Security and Government Affairs Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican who launched his own committee investigation into the FBI's investigation of the Trump team, have separate votes Thursday that would give them broad power to summons for documents and testimonies of high rank. Obama administration officials.

Still, Democrats may also put pressure on Rosenstein, about the authorship of a different memo used to justify the firing of then-FBI Director James Comey, as well as Rosenstein's role in the Justice Department's conclusion that there was insufficient evidence. in Mueller's investigation to charge Trump with obstruction of justice.

Republicans seek to unravel Russia's FBI investigation into Attorney General's heels William Barr's move to dismiss the charges against Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, whose guilty plea was secured by Mueller's team. The charges against Flynn are the latest source of controversy over the FBI investigation, as former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell declassified documents that Trump and other Republicans have claimed show that the Obama administration was targeting Flynn.

"Rod Rosenstein has a great responsibility to be there, to be complicit in this illegal attack," Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas on the Judiciary Committee, said on Fox News on Tuesday.

Democrats have dismissed the investigations as an effort during the election year to push Trump's reelection bid and rewrite the history of Mueller's investigation.

"There should be no hearings about President Trump's wild conspiracies about the 2016 election," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said Monday.

Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, said: "I don't know what to expect," when asked about Rosenstein's testimony.

Rosenstein, who voluntarily testifies, was not present for the start of the Russia investigation in July 2016, but signed the third renewal of an approved FISA court order for Page – orders the inspector general concluded were undermined by significant problems. . .

Rosenstein statement last month When his testimony was announced, he pointed out how he is likely to walk a fine line between defending the Mueller's team findings about Russia and accepting that some in the FBI committed wrongdoing.

"Even the best law enforcement officers make mistakes," Rosenstein said last month, adding that "some engage in willful misconduct."

"We can only hope to maintain public confidence if we correct mistakes, hold violators accountable and adopt policies to prevent problems from recurring," he said.

The Inspector's General Report summarized 17 "significant inaccuracies and omissions" in the four requests for Page's warrants in 2016 and 2017, including the use of an opposition investigation file on Trump and Russia. But Horowitz also found that the FBI investigation had been successfully launched, with enough bias to investigate suspicious links between people associated with the Trump campaign and suspected Russian agents.

Rosenstein told the inspector general that he did not recall details of the briefings he had received on Page's order or the briefings he had given on the opening of the Hurricane Crossfire investigation. He said he "did not have an opinion on" whether there was enough information to open the investigation.

"I would like to know about him, was he cheated?" Senator Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican on the judicial panel, said. "Let's find out what he did, and what he was informed about, what he was aware of."

Many of the main events of Mueller's investigation occurred under Rosenstein's watch, so Wednesday could become a comprehensive review of the work of the FBI and Mueller's team.

Rosenstein oversaw Mueller's investigation for nearly two years, since his special counsel appointment in May 2017, after the then Attorney General Jeff Sessions' challenge of the investigation – until Barr took office in February 2019, the last full month for Mueller's work.

Rosenstein was the top Justice Department official who oversaw the Russians' allegations of electoral interference and major prosecutions for obstruction and conspiracy by Trump's advisers, including former campaign president Paul Manafort and his deputy Rick Gates, the personal lawyer. from President Michael Cohen, lifelong friend Roger Stone and Flynn

It was Rosenstein's directive in Mueller's early months, too, that described how the special counsel should investigate whether Page, Manafort, and foreign policy campaign adviser George Papadopoulos colluded with Russian government officials. Mueller's team found no evidence of any conspiracy between Trump's associates and Russia, but they did conclude that those inside and associated with the Trump campaign had embraced and encouraged Russian activity that they believed could help Trump win.

Rosenstein Has kept Even since his departure, the Russians interfered in the 2016 elections and will likely continue in 2020.

Rosenstein also became an important witness to the other half of Mueller's investigation: documenting the president's attempts to obstruct the investigation. Trump was not charged with obstruction after Barr and Rosenstein reviewed Mueller's report, Barr told Congress after receiving Mueller's findings.