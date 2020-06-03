Rod Rosenstein will face the Republican Senate Party over the Russia investigation

Still, the FBI investigation in Russia is likely to be a campaign element for the general election, as the Trump campaign and congressional Republicans have focused attention on former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump's alleged opponent for 2020.
Rosenstein's testimony is the first in a series of hearings that Senate Judiciary President Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, is planning as part of an investigation challenging the origins of the FBI's investigation into the team of Trump and Russia, known as Crossfire Hurricane, and the Mueller. probe, which followed him.
Graham and Senate President for Homeland Security and Government Affairs Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican who launched his own committee investigation into the FBI's investigation of the Trump team, have separate votes Thursday that would give them broad power to summons for documents and testimonies of high rank. Obama administration officials.
Still, Democrats may also put pressure on Rosenstein, about the authorship of a different memo used to justify the firing of then-FBI Director James Comey, as well as Rosenstein's role in the Justice Department's conclusion that there was insufficient evidence. in Mueller's investigation to charge Trump with obstruction of justice.
"Rod Rosenstein has a great responsibility to be there, to be complicit in this illegal attack," Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas on the Judiciary Committee, said on Fox News on Tuesday.
Democrats have dismissed the investigations as an effort during the election year to push Trump's reelection bid and rewrite the history of Mueller's investigation.
"There should be no hearings about President Trump's wild conspiracies about the 2016 election," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said Monday.
Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, said: "I don't know what to expect," when asked about Rosenstein's testimony.
Rosenstein, who voluntarily testifies, was not present for the start of the Russia investigation in July 2016, but signed the third renewal of an approved FISA court order for Page – orders the inspector general concluded were undermined by significant problems. . .
"Even the best law enforcement officers make mistakes," Rosenstein said last month, adding that "some engage in willful misconduct."
"We can only hope to maintain public confidence if we correct mistakes, hold violators accountable and adopt policies to prevent problems from recurring," he said.
Rosenstein told the inspector general that he did not recall details of the briefings he had received on Page's order or the briefings he had given on the opening of the Hurricane Crossfire investigation. He said he "did not have an opinion on" whether there was enough information to open the investigation.
"I would like to know about him, was he cheated?" Senator Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican on the judicial panel, said. "Let's find out what he did, and what he was informed about, what he was aware of."
Many of the main events of Mueller's investigation occurred under Rosenstein's watch, so Wednesday could become a comprehensive review of the work of the FBI and Mueller's team.
Rosenstein was the top Justice Department official who oversaw the Russians' allegations of electoral interference and major prosecutions for obstruction and conspiracy by Trump's advisers, including former campaign president Paul Manafort and his deputy Rick Gates, the personal lawyer. from President Michael Cohen, lifelong friend Roger Stone and Flynn
It was Rosenstein's directive in Mueller's early months, too, that described how the special counsel should investigate whether Page, Manafort, and foreign policy campaign adviser George Papadopoulos colluded with Russian government officials. Mueller's team found no evidence of any conspiracy between Trump's associates and Russia, but they did conclude that those inside and associated with the Trump campaign had embraced and encouraged Russian activity that they believed could help Trump win.
Rosenstein also became an important witness to the other half of Mueller's investigation: documenting the president's attempts to obstruct the investigation. Trump was not charged with obstruction after Barr and Rosenstein reviewed Mueller's report, Barr told Congress after receiving Mueller's findings.
CNN's Evan Pérez contributed to this report.