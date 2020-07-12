Rodions Kurucs' outside shooting could add an extra Nets dimension

Rodions Kurucs said that last weekend's All-Star Game, when he participated in the Rising Stars Challenge, he has a better 3-point chance than Latvian countryman Kristaps Porzingis.

Kurucs will demonstrate this when he is ready to take on the starting-boot booster position, with multiple Nets injured or choosing not to restart the NBA in Orlando.

The 22-year-old's only threat to the job is the newly signed Michael Beasley, who curiously caught Kurucs' attention earlier. Kurucs saw many Knicks contests due to Porzingis.

"He's a great player," Kurucs said of Beasley on Saturday after the Nets' third practice. "I was looking at it when I was playing in New York. When he was really well, he was looking at him. He was one of my favorite players when he played for the Knicks back then. "

Beasley will miss the first five games to serve his drug suspension, making Kurucs the default starter. Kevin Durant decided not to play on the restart, Taurean Prince tested positive for COVID-19, Wilson Chandler retired for fear of infection, and Nic Claxton just had shoulder surgery.

So here comes Kurucs, who gives the Nets another dimension of outside shooting. They have also seen him in the center, which gives them the opportunity to extend the field completely.

"I think we can do five outs with Rodie," point guard Chris Chiozza said. "With him at 5, he gives us the threat that he can shoot."

It's been a tough season for Kurucs, a 2018 second-round pick that appeared in just 39 games. He dealt with the domestic assault charges in September and inconsistent play that caused the 6-foot-9-inch, 228-pound big man to be demoted to the Long Island Nets. This came after starting 46 games last season on a playoff team.

Kurucs said they told him he will have to play a center.

"This opportunity is great for me, but we still have new guys to come," said Kurucs.

Due to limited gym space in the Disney bubble, some of the 22 teams are forced to practice on makeshift courts set up in convention center ballrooms.

"I think [this is] our third ballroom," interim coach Jacque Vaughn after the team's third practice. "We have rotated. I think overall they are changing the location to provide a fair playing field for everyone. One of our assistant coaches, Bret Brielmaier, is taking notes of the surroundings and which one he likes best. We are enjoying it. It is good. hear the ball bounce again. "

After the Nets' summer last July, who thought the face of the franchise in Orlando would be Caris LeVert? And he is acting that way with Durant, Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan at home.

"I think he just has that different arrogance about himself," Vaughn said. "He has worked individually on his game during this hiatus, I think you can feel it the way his shoulders are the way he is behaving." Eye contact, his leadership, would be a guy who looked really good initially. "