Roger Ailes was kicked out of Fox News four years ago. His complicated legacy remains

When Eckhart made a misconduct claim against Fox presenter Ed Henry on June 25, Fox called an outside law firm and less than a week later decided to fire Henry.

Fox executives say the swift action is evidence that the climate on the net has, in fact, changed for the better. The network has worked to reform its culture.

But strangers continue to harbor doubts. And Ailes' complicated legacy continues to cast a shadow over three years after his death.

Ailes launched Fox News in 1996 and ran the network like a mob boss would, rewarding loyalists and punishing those who went astray. The employees, who admired and feared the man, believed that he was invincible. When Carlson sued, they expected him to destroy his reputation and continue to run the network.

But the sexual abuse allegations against Ailes could not be hidden, despite his denials. Once the Murdoch family hired a law firm and began searching, they found evidence of misconduct everywhere. They expelled Ailes, and everything came to a head on an extraordinary day, on July 21, 2016, as the Republican National Convention concluded in Cleveland, Ohio.

I recently revisited the events of that week for my book "Deception: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth," which comes out in August.

The exit negotiations between Murdochs and Ailes were so tense that the two sides even disagreed with Ailes' consolation prizes. Ailes stated in a letter that he would be a "consultant" to Rupert Murdoch. Murdoch's camp discussed it and said that Ailes would simply "be available to advise Rupert during the transition." Even that was an exaggeration. Murdoch did not keep Ailes close in any capacity. But he agreed to pay Ailes $ 40 million upon leaving.

On the afternoon of the 21st, Ailes handed over control of the Republican Party's main television channel. In the evening, Donald Trump formally assumed control of the Republican Party by accepting the party's presidential nomination.

Trump's grim speech that night spoke specifically to Fox & # 39; s America, the audience Ailes cultivated for decades. Trump touched on all the themes of "Fox & Friends": immigration, terrorism, law and order.

"The crime and violence that afflicts our nation today will soon come to an end," Trump said. "Beginning January 20, 2017, security will be restored."

He also made the ridiculous claim that "there will be no lies" at his convention. "We will honor the American people with the truth and nothing else," he said.

A bully Republican Party boss was gone. A new bully boss was in charge.

Fox News employees were incredulous that Ailes had been criticized. They wondered if he would launch a rival network or join the Trump campaign.

"When Roger is shot down, he wants to get up and swing back," said a Fox host at the time. But Ailes didn't have much fight left. And Trump really didn't need his help anymore.

What has changed on Fox News

July 22, four years ago on Wednesday, was the first day without Fox of Ailes. Rupert Murdoch led the network's morning meeting. He managed to avoid questions about how much he knew, or didn't know, about Ailes' employee mistreatment.

The rot on Fox started at the top, with Ailes, but it didn't end there. In the following months, other men accused of sexual misconduct were also sent to pack, even at 8 p.m. Bill O & # 39; Reilly star.

Most of the others stayed in the house Ailes built while management tried to clean up his mess. The aftermath kept Fox's lawyers busy for years and cost the company tens of millions of dollars in settlements.

The Murdochs and the management team made some tangible changes: New leadership in human resources. A job council to address sexual harassment. A new procedure for complaints of sexual harassment. A 24/7 hotline. A makeover of the New York newsroom that replaced the old bunker in an Ailes office.

Still, several lawsuits alleged that a sexualized climate languished long after Ailes was expelled.

"The culture has not changed," attorney Lisa Bloom said in 2019, when she filed a lawsuit on behalf of commentator Britt McHenry, alleging misconduct and retaliation.

"They bring a touch of grace to the idea that they have improved but have not," said Bloom. "This is my fifth client that I represent against Fox News. Nothing has changed."

McHenry continues to work on Fox.

When Henry was fired on July 1, the details of the claim against him were murky. Fox News said in a statement that it "strictly prohibits all forms of sexual harassment, misconduct and discrimination."

On July 20, Eckhart and a journalist who used to appear frequently on Fox, Cathy Areu, filed a lawsuit containing details of the allegations against Henry.

Eckhart said Henry forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2015 and raped her in 2017.

Henry's attorney called Eckhart's accounts "fictitious" and said that "the evidence in this case will demonstrate that Ms. Eckhart initiated and fully encouraged a consensual relationship."

The July 20 lawsuit also contained allegations that Henry sexually harassed Areu. And he alleged that Areu was harassed by three other Fox hosts.

"What this lawsuit reveals is that today's Fox News is the same old Fox News," said attorneys representing both women, Douglas H. Wigdor and Michael J. Willemin. "Some of the names in leadership may have changed since the Roger Ailes regime, but Fox News' institutional apathy toward sexual misconduct has not."

The company strongly opposed that characterization.

In a statement, Fox noted his "quick action" against Henry. As for Areu's allegations of harassment, Fox said an "extensive independent investigation" found that all Areu's claims were false.

"We take all claims of harassment, misconduct and retaliation seriously, investigating them immediately and taking immediate action as necessary; in this case, the appropriate action based on our investigation is to vigorously defend against these unfounded allegations," the network said.

So, four years after the Ailes scandal on the international news, Fox's climate is back on the news. A Fox spokesperson declined to comment for this story.

"Rotten at its core?"

CNN "New Day" co-anchor Alisyn Camerota, who previously worked at Fox for many years, said Tuesday she was sad to hear that "four years after Roger Ailes left, young women there feel they still have to do what". operate in this culture. "

Camerota recalled her appearance in 2017 on "Trusted Sources" when she first spoke in depth about Ailes' harassment.

So I asked him, "Was Fox rotten at its core?" His response was, "Well, no, FOX was not rotten at its core. I mean, Roger was king and obviously everything was dripping from him." But "there are tons of good people there," he said. "There are real journalists. They are trying to do their job."

On Tuesday's "New Day", Camerota recalled that response and said, "I would like to amend my answer now, if I can. Because given everything that has come out since then, I suppose it is rotten to the core." I suppose that even though there are really good people trying to do their job, it is not enough. Because unless you get rid of the predators and eliminate them, then the culture will still be rotten. "

However, some people may never believe it. When the Ailes scandal erupted, then-candidate Trump sided with Ailes and doubted Carlson's accusations.

"I think they are unfounded just from what I have read," he told an interviewer. "Completely unfounded, based on what I read."

Ailes and Trump advised each other that summer, but then the two men disconnected. Ailes was helpful to Trump when he led Fox, but not as much as an unemployed political consultant.

Ailes died on May 18, 2017 after suffering a head injury at his beachfront home in Florida, not far from Mar-a-Lago. Trump did not pay tribute to Ailes at the time. This summer, however, he has invoked Ailes' name multiple times, primarily as a way to criticize the channel for being insufficiently pro-Trump.

Fox "is no longer the same," he tweeted in May. "We miss the great Roger Ailes."

In June, he hit Fox again and asked, "Where are you Roger Ailes?"

When people on Twitter ridiculed the comment and wondered if Trump knew that Ailes was dead, he replied: "I know better than anyone that my friend Roger Ailes died 3 years ago, just look at what happened to @FoxNews. We all miss Roger! !! "

And in his recent meeting with Chris Wallace of Fox, Trump invoked Ailes again, saying: "I am not a great Fox fan, I will be honest with you. They have changed a lot since Roger Ailes."

For the sake of grassroots Fox employees, hopefully that's true.