Roger Goodell says he encourages NFL teams to sign Colin Kaepernick, "I'm glad of that."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday he would "support" and "encourage" a team to sign former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, according to a report.

In an interview with ESPN's Mike Greenberg on "The Return to Sports," Goodell said he is pushing for an NFL team to sign Kaepernick, who has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season when he began kneeling in games. during the national anthem to protest against social injustice and police brutality.

"Well listen, if you want to resume your NFL career, then obviously it will take a team to make that decision," Goodell said, according to ESPN. "But I appreciate that, supporting a club that makes that decision and encouraging them to do so."

COLIN KAEPERNICK MUST GET ANOTHER SHOT IN THE NFL, DREW ROSENHAUS SAYS: "ONE OF THE 32 TEAMS REALLY NEEDS A STEP"

The recently renewed interest in kneeling has gained strength after George Floyd's death in police custody on May 25 after an officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

"If your efforts are not in the field but continue to work in this space, we welcome you to that table and you help us, you guide us and you help us make better decisions about the kinds of things that should be done in the communities." We have invited him before, and we want to make sure everyone is welcome at that table and try to help us deal with some very complex and difficult problems that have been around for a long time, "Goodell added.

"But I hope we are at a point where everyone is committed to making long-term sustainable change."

His comments come when Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that a team was "interested" in signing Kaepernick.

"Someone is interested," said Carroll, according to Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest.

NFL COACH SAYS "SOMEONE IS INTERESTED" IN SIGNING COLIN KAEPERNICK

Goodell released a video earlier this month apologizing on behalf of the NFL for not doing a better job of listening to players' concerns about racial inequality. He received criticism for not mentioning Kaepernick by name in his video, according to ESPN.

"We, the National Football League, condemn racism and systematic oppression of blacks. We, the National Football League, admit that we were wrong not to have listened to the NFL players before, and we encourage everyone to speak up and protest peacefully, "he said. . “We at the National Football League believe that Black Lives Matter is important. I personally protest with you and I want to be part of the change that we need so much in this country.

On Monday, he talked about why the NFL decided to talk about those issues.

"What they were talking about, what they were protesting about and what they were trying to get attention about was playing right in front of us, and tragically," added Goodell. "And then we all saw it, and it was difficult for all of us. And that was an important point for all of us."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Kaepernick, a second-round draft pick in 2011, led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance the following season.

Fox Gay's Ryan Gaydos and Daniel Canova contributed to this report.