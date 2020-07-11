Roger Stone & # 39; grateful & # 39; Trump commuted his prison sentence

President Trump may well have saved his life, Roger Stone said elated and relieved to The Post moments after learning that his sentence was commuted, from Trump himself.

"Obviously I'm very happy," Stone, 67, said shortly after Trump called his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with the good news on Friday night.

The pardon came just days before Stone turned himself in on Tuesday to begin serving a 40-month sentence.

"I told him I was grateful," Stone told the Post about his conversation with the president.

"He protected my health."

Stone added: “He believes in justice. I felt pretty sure that if I listened to the facts of my case, I would make the right decision.

During his call, Trump, in turn, cited their long friendship and belief that Stone is not a criminal.

"He said we have known each other for 40 years," Stone said.

"In his opinion, he did not believe that I committed a crime."

Stone said he can now appeal his case from the safety of his South Florida home, without the danger of contracting the coronavirus while in prison.

"At the risk of contracting COVID, you may not live long enough to see my opinion" on your appeal, he said.

Stone, who has been under home confinement for about two years, said he would spend Friday night celebrating with friends, all of them wearing "Free Roger Stone" face masks.

Then, "as of right now, I'm working to help Major Flynn," he said of his future efforts to lobby for former national security adviser and Trump adviser Michael Flynn, who is awaiting sentencing for admitting lying to the FBI about his contacts. with Russian officials.

Stone had said Thursday that he was "praying" that Trump would keep him out of prison.

Stone was sentenced in February by DC Federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson to more than three years in prison after being convicted in November 2019 of seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering and false statements to Congress.

The charges were brought after the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller in Russia.

Stone appealed his conviction and has continued to deny that he did anything wrong.

