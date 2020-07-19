Roger Stone calls black radio presenter Mo & # 39; Kelly racial slur in interview

Forgiving President Trump's adviser Roger Stone called a black radio announcer a "black" during a live interview on Saturday, prompting the furious announcer post tweet, "I'm not anyone's black".

At the time, Stone was being questioned about the merits of his convictions for lying to Congress by Morris O'Kelly, known as Mo'Kelly, the host of a broadcast on KFI AM 640 in Southern California.

Mo’Kelly argued that Stone’s close friendship with Trump was the reason he was granted a pardon, and not because the justice system has treated him unfairly as Stone has insisted.

“There are thousands of people treated unfairly on a daily basis. Hell, his number showed up in the lottery, "Mo’Kelly said." I suppose it was more than luck, Roger, right?

An exasperated stone paused during the debate and seemed to be letting off steam with someone else in the room with him.

"I really don't feel like arguing with this nigger," Stone could be heard saying.

"Sorry, what was that?" Mo’Kelly responds.

"Roger? Excuse me, what did you say?"

Stone was silent for more than 40 seconds before claiming that the phone line was going in and out.

Mo’Kelly asked Stone to repeat what he said, the word "Black," but Stone denied saying the word, which was nevertheless clearly audible in a recorded version, around 12 minutes into the 30-minute interview.

"I didn't," Stone insisted. "You are out of my mind. You are out of my mind."

Mo’Kelly then blogged about the interview, calling Stone on using the "low-calorie version of N-Word."

"[Stone] did not see me as a journalist, not as a professional, not as a radio announcer … but a" black "in the first place," he wrote.

“Thirty years as an entertainment professional, twenty of them on radio. "Negro" was the first pejorative speech delivered. "