Roger Stone denies having used racial slurs on a radio show

The exchange took place on Saturday during Stone's appearance on "The Mo & # 39; Kelly Show," a Los Angeles-based radio broadcast. Host Morris O & # 39; Kelly questioned Stone for his conviction for lying to Congress and manipulating evidence by threatening a witness involved in the 2016 Trump campaign. He later claimed that Stone's sentence was commuted due to his long friendship with Trump.
"There are thousands of people treated unfairly on a daily basis, how their number appeared in the lottery, I suppose it was more than luck, Roger, right?" Or 'Kelly asked.
Stone's voice was weak on the phone after O & # 39; Kelly's question. A voice could be heard murmuring "arguing with this nigger." O & # 39; Kelly asked Stone to repeat the comment, but there was silence from the end of Stone's line.
"I'm sorry you're arguing with whom? I thought we were having a very lively conversation," said O & # 39; Kelly. "What happened? … You said something about & # 39; Negro & # 39;".
After a brief silence, Stone said no, adding, "You're crazy."
In a statement obtained by CNN Business, Stone denied using the term, stating that he "despises racism." He also said that "the word black is far from being an insult," according to his "many black friends."
"Mr. O & # 39; Kelly needs a good peroxide cleaning of the wax in his ears because I never called him black," Stone wrote.
Stone said it was a studio engineer who used the word "after he cut my sound feed three times."
He also said the claim was a "stain designed to increase" O & # 39; Kelly's ratings, and that he had "hired a forensic sound technician and will publish a report shortly."