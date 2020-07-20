Roger Stone denies having used racial slurs on a radio show

The exchange took place on Saturday during Stone's appearance on "The Mo & # 39; Kelly Show," a Los Angeles-based radio broadcast. Host Morris O & # 39; Kelly questioned Stone for his conviction for lying to Congress and manipulating evidence by threatening a witness involved in the 2016 Trump campaign. He later claimed that Stone's sentence was commuted due to his long friendship with Trump.

"There are thousands of people treated unfairly on a daily basis, how their number appeared in the lottery, I suppose it was more than luck, Roger, right?" Or 'Kelly asked.

Stone's voice was weak on the phone after O & # 39; Kelly's question. A voice could be heard murmuring "arguing with this nigger." O & # 39; Kelly asked Stone to repeat the comment, but there was silence from the end of Stone's line.

"I'm sorry you're arguing with whom? I thought we were having a very lively conversation," said O & # 39; Kelly. "What happened? … You said something about & # 39; Negro & # 39;".