roger-stone-dropping-appeal-of-his-conviction

(CNN) Convicted felon Roger Stone, who avoided more than three years in prison when his longtime friend President Donald Trump commuted his sentence last month, has told a court he’d like to drop the challenge of his criminal conviction.

Stone gave little reason for his concession in a sworn statement filed to the DC Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday night.

Stone was convicted in a jury trial last November on seven counts of lying to Congress, obstruction of Congress and witness tampering related to his attempt to cover up his efforts for the 2016 Trump campaign to obtain stolen Democratic documents. His conviction stood even after he received the President’s commutation in July, and he had vowed to try to clear his name in the court system.

“I have been fully informed of the circumstances of my case and the consequences of a dismissal, and I wish to dismiss the appeal,” Stone wrote under penalty of perjury on Monday.

His appeal sought to invalidate a Washington jury’s unanimous guilty verdict on all counts, by claiming the trial judge had erred and jurors were prejudiced against him.