Roger Stone: Pelosi criticizes commutation as "an act of staggering corruption" as Trump defends movement

"President Trump's decision to commute the sentence of the campaign's top adviser, Roger Stone, who could directly implicate him in criminal misconduct, is an act of staggering corruption," Pelosi said in a statement.

Pelosi said Congress will take steps to "avoid these blatant irregularities" and that legislation is needed to "ensure that no president can forgive or commute the sentence of an individual who is involved in a cover-up campaign to protect that president from criminal prosecution. "

The president has broad constitutional power to forgive and grant clemency, and on Friday night the White House announced that Trump was commuting Stone's sentence days before he was presented to federal prison in Georgia.

Before the White House announcement on Friday night, Pelosi told CNN's Anderson Cooper that granting leniency to Stone is "terrible" and "ridiculous."

Stone was convicted in November of seven charges, including lying to Congress and witness tampering, as part of Russia's investigation of former special adviser Robert Mueller. Among the things he misled Congress about were his communications with Trump campaign officials, which prosecutors said Stone concealed for his desire to protect the President.

Trump's move saves Stone from spending time in jail after a judge sentenced him to 40 months in February, but guilty verdicts remain on the books.

The president defended his decision in his first public comments on the matter on Saturday.

"Roger Stone was the target of an illegal Witch Hunt that should never have taken place. It is the other side who are criminals, including Biden and Obama, who spied on my campaign, AND THEY FOUND!" the president wrote on Twitter.

Trump and his allies have offered no evidence that former President Barack Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden had "spied" on the 2016 Trump campaign.

The president appeared to be referring to court-authorized wiretaps of former Trump campaign officer Carter Page after he left the campaign, though the Justice Department later said he had "insufficient" reason to continue the wiretapping. telephone.

House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff told NBC News on Saturday that by granting leniency to Stone, Trump is sending the message "if he lies for the president, if he hides it, if he hides incriminating evidence for the president gets a pass from Donald Trump. "

Schiff, a Democrat, argued that such actions set two standards of justice in the United States: one for Trump's "criminal cronies" and one for everyone else.

He argued that legislation to curb future abuses must be passed, pointing to a bill he introduced in March 2019.

Schiff's bill, the "Forgiveness Abuse Prevention Act," would require that any evidence be provided to Congress if a president grants clemency to a person linked to an investigation in which the President or family members are witnesses, subjects or objectives.

The bill came amid Schiff's concerns that Trump would "undermine" Mueller's investigation by using his powers to pardon and before the sentencing of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was scheduled.

Romney condemns & # 39; unprecedented historical corruption & # 39;

While the Democratic leadership on Saturday condemned the president's act of clemency for his friend, most Republican lawmakers have remained silent about it.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney, however, quickly condemned the president's move as "unprecedented historical corruption."

"Unprecedented Historic Corruption: A US President Commutes the Sentence of a Person Sentenced by a Jury to Lie to Protect That Same President," said the Utah Republican Twitter Saturday

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany responded to Romney's comments on Saturday, saying in part that "the only 'unprecedented historical corruption' that occurred was during the Obama-Biden administration." McEnany, in his response on Saturday, also repeated some of the false claims the White House made on Friday in a long statement after the commute.

Once the party's standard-bearer and presidential nominee, Romney is often one of the only members of the Republican Party to express opposition to some of Trump's actions.

Romney was the only Republican senator earlier this year who broke with his party and voted to condemn Trump for one of the articles of impeachment against the president, abuse of power. The Senate finally voted to acquit Trump in two articles of impeachment, finding that he was not guilty of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

This story has been updated to include comments by Senator Mitt Romney and the White House's reaction to them.