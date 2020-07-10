Roger Stone: Trump implies that he is ready to grant clemency to his friend and ally







Trump is expected to forgive or commute Stone's sentence, according to at least half a dozen sources close to the president.

When asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity if he considered a pardon or commutation for Stone, Trump said during a phone interview: "I'm always thinking."

"They will be watching like everyone else in this case," he said.

"It was framed. It was treated horrible. It was treated so badly," Trump said. Told Stone was "praying" for forgiveness before the day he is due to appear in prison on July 14, Trump said Thursday, those prayers may be worth it. "If you say you are praying, your prayer can be answered," Trump said. "Let's see what happens." He said Stone is a "good person" and "a character". Stone was convicted last fall of five counts of lying to Congress, one count of witness tampering, and one count of obstruction of a Congressional committee procedure. Among other things, he had misled Congress about his communications with Trump campaign officials in 2016, the jury unanimously decided. According to prosecutors, Stone lied during testimony and failed to release documents to Congress in 2017 that showed he had attempted to contact WikiLeaks the previous year. He lied about five facts, hiding his attempt to use intermediaries to obtain information that could help then-candidate Trump in the elections against Hillary Clinton. Prosecutors initially requested between seven and nine years in prison, but Attorney General William Barr retracted that recommendation, hours after Trump criticized it on Twitter as too harsh. Four prosecutors withdrew from the case in response to Barr's decision. Two new supervisors from the DC United States Attorney's Office stepped in to handle Stone's sentences, and a new sentencing memo was released asking for "much less" time. Stone was eventually sentenced to 40 months in prison earlier this year. Rapid developments in the case raised questions about the department's independence from political pressure and prompted Democrats in Congress to call the Justice Department inspector general to investigate. This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN's Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.