Roger Stone's recommendation for sentencing was diluted from "higher levels," the former prosecutor told Congress.

Wednesday's hearing with Aaron Zelinsky, a prosecutor on former Special Adviser Robert Mueller's team, and John Elias, a career official in the Antimonopoly Division, was the prelude to the impending showdown between Barr and the House Democrats who charged Barr from abusing his office on multiple fronts

The Zelinsky and Elias allegations represented a severe public reprimand from Barr, who critics say has taken multiple actions to protect Trump and rewrite the history of Mueller's investigation, from distorting Mueller's findings to dropping the charges secured by the team. of Mueller vs. Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn

Zelinsky, who now works in the Maryland Attorney General's Office, told the Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that the Justice Department's recommendation for sentencing for Trump's longtime friend and adviser, Roger Stone, was watered down due to political pressure from the "higher levels" of the Justice Department as a result of Stone's "relationship with the president." Zelinsky, who brought Stone's case to court, said in response to questions from House Judiciary President Jerry Nadler that Barr's decision in Stone's case was incorrect, unethical and contrary to policy. from the Department.

"I was told that there was strong political pressure from the highest levels of the Justice Department to interrupt Roger Stone," said Zelinksy.

Republicans charged that the Democrats' allegations were wrong, arguing that it was actually the Obama administration that politicized the Justice Department by investigating members of the Trump team. Representative Louie Gohmert interrupted the opening statement of a witness who exceeded the time limit in protest of the process.

The charges against Barr at a House Judiciary Committee hearing came at the same time that Barr agreed to testify before the committee next month, in what would be his first appearance before the panel since his confirmation, after Nadler, a Democrat. from New York, he had threatened. a summons

Elias accused Barr of ordering investigations into 10 cannabis company mergers because he did not like the industry, and charged that the political leadership in the Antitrust Division launched an investigation into California's emission standards last year after a tweet from the president who attacked the state agreement with automakers. .

Elias said that he had carried out activities to report irregularities. "I reported these issues from the (inspector general) because they were evidence that our nation's antitrust laws were being misused," he said.

Wednesday's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee comes amid a new series of questions about Barr's decision to fire Geoffrey Berman, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, who investigated Trump and his associates. . Berman initially rejected Barr's resignation request, vowing to remain until the Senate confirmed his replacement, sparking a chaotic situation that ended after Trump and Barr fired him and Berman agreed to leave.

Nadler said the effort to eliminate Berman was part of a "clear and dangerous pattern of conduct" that included the episodes Elias and Zelinsky were testifying about on Wednesday.

"Mr. Barr's job at the Justice Department has nothing to do with correcting the injustice. He is the president's repairman," Nadler said. "It has shown us that there is one set of rules for the friends of the President and another set of rules for the rest of us."

Republicans clash with Zelinsky

Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, accused the Obama administration of politicizing the Justice Department by investigating members of the Trump team, pointing to the ruling of the US appeals court. Wednesday that the charges against Flynn should be dropped immediately. .

"They are not politicians, they are right," Jordan said. "Bill Barr just wants to get to the bottom of all this, and somehow that's all political, when in reality politics was in the previous administration."

Republicans got involved in various interruptions as the hearing began, raising procedural objections to Zelinsky's remote statement. When a witness exceeded the five-minute limit during opening remarks, Rep. Louie Gohmert repeatedly knocked on his desk to protest, prompting some Democrats to ask for his expulsion.

Republicans pressured Zelinsky about the political makeup of Mueller's team, while questioning Elias about discussions about the possibility of being detailed to Democratic staff on the Judiciary Committee last year. Zelinsky was asked several questions about episodes during the Mueller investigation that Zelinsky said he was not allowed to discuss because his agreement with the Justice Department limited his testimony about the Stone ruling and what was in the Mueller report.

Kupec said in a statement Tuesday that Zelinsky did not discuss Stone's sentence with Barr, and that his allegations were based on rumors.

Zelinsky and Elias were summoned to appear Wednesday, in the same way that current Trump administration officials testified during the House impeachment investigation. Zelinsky is virtually testifying, while the other witnesses appeared in person.

& # 39; It is not a difficult calculation & # 39;

Stone's case that Zelinsky described on Wednesday has become one of the most notable clashes between career lawyers and Trump's political appointees, adding to a growing shadow over Barr's tenure as attorney general.

Mueller had originally charged Stone, along with the DC United States Attorney's Office, as essentially a final judgment near the end of the Russia investigation.

But Trump has voiced his sympathies for Stone, a wish Barr seemed to bow to.

Four prosecutors, including Zelinsky, brought Stone on trial last fall, alleging that Trump's old friend had vigorously tried to cover up his WikiLeaks search as the organization prepared to reveal stolen Democratic documents. Stone wanted to know the documents ahead of time as part of a campaign-wide effort to help Trump in 2016 by taking advantage of Democratic leaks. The United States intelligence community found that the Russians hacked Democrats and turned the documents over to WikiLeaks as a way to disrupt voter support for Hillary Clinton.

A jury found Stone guilty on seven counts, including telling five lies to a Republican-led Congressional committee in 2017, obstructing the House investigation in Russia and threatening a witness who will testify before Congress.

Before his sentencing, the US Attorney's Office in DC calculated that Stone deserved up to nine years in prison for the crimes. But Barr forced the United States Attorney's Office to overturn the recommendation, softening it for Stone. Zelinsky and his three colleagues at the trial dropped the case because of Barr's intervention. He said Wednesday that he was warned that he could lose his job if he did not ease the approach to Stone.

"They also told him that the acting (Federal Prosecutor Timothy Shea) was treating Roger Stone favorably because he feared President Trump, is that so?" Representative Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York, asked Zelinsky. "Yes," said Zelinsky.

Zelinsky added that he was pressured to return his team's descriptions of the consequences of the manipulation of Stone's witnesses.

"It was not a difficult calculation" for Stone's sentence, given the severity of his crimes, Zelinsky said, defending his work. "We swore an oath to prosecute without fear."

Zelinsky also reiterated Wednesday prosecutors' findings that Trump and Stone spoke during the campaign multiple times, and that a witness, former campaign vice president Rick Gates, testified at the Stone trial that the two spoke about the WikiLeaks releases. .

The topic has come back into the spotlight in recent days, as Stone has been concerned about a presidential pardon and delaying his scheduled jail date, and after the Justice Department reissued the report. de Mueller describing how extensively witnesses described the campaign's interest in WikiLeaks and the possibility that Trump lied in sworn written responses to Mueller.

This story has been updated with additional developments on Wednesday.