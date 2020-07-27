Roller coaster riders cried after being trapped 150 feet in the air for an hour

These were probably not the type of emotion they were looking for.

A roller coaster at a theme park in eastern England broke, leaving its riders 150 feet in the air. The passengers were reportedly trapped for more than an hour on Sunday.

The Millennium roller coaster on Fantasy Island in Lincolnshire stopped as it climbed one of the slopes of the ride, The Mirror reported. After about an hour of work, park staff had to wear harnesses to remove passengers from the ride.

Photographer Julie Sadler shared images of the stuck roller coaster on Facebook and wrote: “Some dramatic scenes today on Fantasy Island when the Millennium Roller Coaster got stuck. A successful rescue was carried out, well done to all involved. I hope everyone is safe after their ordeal. "

Some of the roller coaster riders were reportedly left crying due to the incident.

Carly Tarry of Boston told The Mirror that she was traveling with her daughter, niece and nephew when she stopped.

"We had been there for the day and decided to go for a walk," he told the news network. "It started before suddenly stopping near the top. It wobbled a bit more but then stopped again. Then we waited and said we'd have to evacuate. They started lifting the harnesses and releasing the locks. We could put them on the seats "

He explained that the park employees “gave us hoodies to keep us warm because it was quite breezy and it was a little cold on top. We had to climb in the most horrible way: you don't realize how high you've come. It was pretty scary. "