Roma Downey: on Father's Day, feel the love of God the Father

“You don't have to be perfect for me to love you. You are special to me, just as you are.

Those are the words that we all long to hear from our parents, and words that reflect what God the Father thinks of his children.

Dads have this magical quality about them. Without even trying, his love and acceptance open up a whole world for those on the receiving end. His words and actions shape much of our reality. They seem to be inescapable indicators that we internalize in determining whether we are worthy, accepted, and loved.

I am sure you can think of all the times you received or did not receive this statement. For many, our parents did the best they knew how, but they never learned to express this kind of acceptance and affirmation because they never received that love. The negative impact they had may have been lasting, but it does not have to be permanent.

Whether we have received this love from our parents as we were growing up or are still dealing with the wounds of feeling unloved or unwanted, there is another Father for us. There has always been and always will be a Father who loves us without limits. And the best part is that he loves us because he loves us, because he loves us, because he loves us … He loves because he is love (1 John 4:16).

That means it is endless because it is your DNA, it is your essence. He is much better than we think.

This is where our minds and hearts can stumble. "Better than we think. That is not my experience. "It is offensive, if we are honest, because it often challenges our reality. But what if? What if it is true? Do we dare to believe when it sounds too good to be true? However, if not it is true, in what kind of love, in what kind of God are you believing?

The apostle Paul prays in Ephesians that "we understand how wide, long, high and deep is the love of Christ" so that we can "know this love that passes knowledge." Paul continues in the next verse to describe God as someone who "is capable of doing immeasurably more than we ask or imagine that can be filled to the measure of all the fullness of God."

Paul did not expect God to hold back his love for you. Paul had every expectation that you would be completely filled with the love of God, his love that goes beyond the broad, long or high that we can imagine.

It takes more than simply repeating "Jesus loves me" for our hearts to accept this as true. Experiencing your love over and over again is crucial. This is exactly why he died on the cross and tore the veil, so that we can have that daily relationship that allows us to experience it.

So here are four tips to help you feel that Heavenly Father loves this Father's Day and every day:

"Any area that does not shine with hope is contaminated with a lie"

Recognize what prevents you from receiving His love. Steve Backlund is the teacher and author of this quote. I love it! The enemy can never come as hope, only God can (John 10:10).

If you read verses like Matthew 7:10, "How much more will your heavenly Father give good gifts to those who ask him!" And I think this somehow doesn't extend to you, you, my friend, need hope in this area. Being able to believe and trust his truth is a powerful way to feel his love.

Do something you enjoy

Proverbs 13:12 says, "A wish fulfilled is a tree of life." God loves to give you abundant life. He loves to love you! One of the ways it does this is by doing things with you that you naturally enjoy doing. This could be a hobby, going outdoors, reading a book, writing, art, or something else. The list is endless.

He likes to see how it makes you come alive – he created it that way. Feeling the feeling that God is smiling at you as you allow yourself to do something fun, without guilt, is an amazing way to feel his love.

Just ask him what he loves about you

God tells us that we listen to his voice (John 10:27). Give yourself permission to trust this (hint: it's usually the first thing that occurs to you). Ask him something like, "What are the three words you would use to describe me?" or "What is something I did today that made you proud of me?"

You can ask an open-ended question, of course. To calm down, it's God, just make sure it's loving and hopeful. Hold it up to 1 Cor. 13 if necessary. Hearing specific things about yourself that He loves and is proud of is extraordinary and a great practice to allow God to love you as He wants. We are dying to hear these things. Take a risk and ask, even if it's awkward. I promise he has nothing but good things to say about you.

Make it your friend

Heidi Baker, a missionary in Mozambique, says: "Love looks like something." She refers to being the hands and feet of Jesus, but it got me thinking, if that is true for us and we are supposed to incarnate Christ, then that should also be true for God. His love should seem like something to us. After all, our love for our friends seems like something and God now calls us his friends (John 15:15).

We can define love through 1 Corinthians 13, but we also communicate love in our daily lives through the five languages ​​of love: words of affirmation, physical contact, gifts, quality time, and acts of service. If this is how we show love to our friends and are created in the image of God and God is love, then it would make sense for Him to communicate in this way to His friends as well.

Seeing some of the ways that we as humans function fundamentally as originating from God can enlighten us about how close He really is and bring practicality to how we can experience His love for us regularly. Go ahead, ask him to love you through one of the five love languages ​​and see how it shows up for you.

