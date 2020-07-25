Romance fails when man moves piano to his girlfriend's house

Please don't feel like home.

A Manhattan woman's new love turned out to be a real jerk, who moved his piano and other belongings into his apartment without permission, then started a terrifying campaign of harassment when she tried to break up with him, she claims in a lawsuit.

Human Resources executive Angela Seitzer had been dating Christopher M. McFadden for a "brief" time in January, when she strangely moved the giant instrument, Moroccan rugs, multiple dressers and tables, a chair, kitchen appliances, and more than a dozen boxes of belongings. her home, she charges in a lawsuit by the Manhattan Supreme Court.

Seitzer soon realized that McFadden "fabricated his personal and work history," "abused drugs," and brought a "highly addictive prescription drug" to his home, he alleges in court documents.

"McFadden was a violent swindler," who has also had previous arrests for assault and domestic violence since 2013, and once even bizarrely accused her of trying to steal his sperm, he claims in his lawsuit.

Seitzer quickly abandoned her boyfriend and obtained three different orders of protection against him, while harassing her by text message, calling her bosses on NBC Universal and "enlisting a group of dark figures" to send her a message, according to the legal document. .

The strangers even tried to break into his apartment, Seitzer says. McFadden finally had his friends remove their belongings from the Seitzer home under the watchful eye of New York police officers, he said.

She wants a court to bar any contact with her.

McFadden could not be reached for comment.