Rome struggles to contain new coronavirus outbreaks

An outbreak of coronavirus at a hospital on the outskirts of Rome has resulted in five deaths, according to media reports. Another outbreak in a squat in the Italian capital is reportedly under control.

Citing a regional health official, La Repubblica reported Sunday that the outbreak at San Raffaele Pisana hospital had reached 109 positive cases and five coronavirus-related deaths.

Italy, one of the most affected countries in the world, has slowly reopened after months of closure.

PROTEIN BIOMARKERS IN THE BLOOD OF PATIENTS IN COVID-19 COULD PREDICT THE SEVERITY OF THE DISEASE AND SAVE LIVES, THE STUDY SAYS

San Raffaele Pisana specializes in neuromotor rehabilitation, according to its website. Fox News contacted the hospital with a request for comment on this story.

The official quoted by Repubblica said that another outbreak in the Garbatella neighborhood is under control. The Local reports that the outbreak occurred in a squatting position.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, an early coronavirus hot spot was reported, at least 236,989 cases in Italy, representing 34,345 deaths.

As of Monday morning, more than 7.9 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide, with more than 2 million in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins. The disease has accounted for at least 433,930 deaths worldwide, including at least 115,732 in the US. USA

