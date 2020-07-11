Romney accuses Trump of & # 39; historical corruption & # 39; after the Roger Stone commute

Sen. Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah, joined Democrats on Saturday in criticizing President Trump's decision to commute Roger Stone's prison sentence, and denounced it as an act of "historic corruption," as Trump said it Stone was the victim of an "illegal witch". hunt."

"Unprecedented historical corruption: A US president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to protect that same president," Romney tweeted.

TRUMP COMMUNICATES THE JUDGMENT OF ROGER STONE, DAYS BEFORE THE PRISON TERM

The White House announced Friday night that Trump had signed an executive leniency grant for the political operation, who was sentenced to more than three years in prison after being convicted last year of seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering and false statements to Congress regarding the Russia investigation of FBI Special Adviser Robert Mueller.

Stone, who appealed the conviction and denies wrongdoing, was due to appear in prison on July 14 to serve 40 months. But the White House said the president had commuted the sentence "in light of the appalling facts and circumstances surrounding his unfair prosecution, arrest, and trial."

"Roger Stone was the target of an illegal witch hunt that should never have taken place," Trump tweeted Saturday morning. "It is the other side that are criminals, including Biden and Obama, who spied on my campaign, AND PUT ON!"

Romney has long quarreled with the president, and was the only Republican in the Senate to vote for an impeachment item in Trump's Senate impeachment trial earlier this year, which accused the president of "obstruction congressional".

Her outrage at Stone's commutation was shared by Democrats, who accused the president of corruption, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi promised that Congress would act on the matter.

"President Trump's decision to commute the sentence of senior campaign adviser Roger Stone, who could directly implicate him in criminal misconduct, is an act of staggering corruption," he said in a statement Saturday.

"Congress will take steps to avoid this type of blatant irregularity," he said. "Legislation is needed to ensure that no president can forgive or commute the sentence of a person who participates in a cover-up campaign to protect that president from criminal prosecution."

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign accused Trump of "once again abusing his power," launching this commutation on Friday night, hoping to once again avoid scrutiny while destroying the norms and values ​​they make. of our country a bright beacon for the rest of the world. "

"He will not be embarrassed," said spokesman Bill Russo. "It will only be stopped when Americans make their voices heard at the polls this fall. Enough."

Both Trump and his Democratic rivals accused each other of engaging in criminal activity, claims that have continued since the publication of the Mueller report last year and a failed attempt to indict the president earlier this year.

EXCLUSIVE: ROGER STONE SAYS HE'S & # 39; PRAYING & # 39; BY CLEMENCE FROM TRUMP, DAYS BEFORE BEING ESTABLISHED TO INFORM THE PRISON

Democrats have claimed that Trump has only avoided criminal prosecution because he is protected as president, while Trump has accused members of the Obama administration, including Obama himself, of spying on his 2016 campaign.

Stone, meanwhile, told Fox News earlier this week that he was "praying" for Trump's intervention.

On Friday night, after the commute, he spoke to Trump on the phone and then praised the move to the New York Post.

"I said I was grateful," said Stone, "it protected my health."

"He said we have known each other for 40 years," Stone said. "In his opinion, he did not believe that I committed a crime."

