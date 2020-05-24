Ron Jeremy is under review for sexual assault allegations

Porn legend Ron Jeremy is the subject of some new sexual assault allegations. The allegations are currently "under review" by the Los Angeles District Attorney's office. Jeremy found himself in the public eye again recently as he tried to save a tree in Bayside, Queens, which his father said he planted on the day he was born. Suddenly, the adult star, nicknamed the "Hedgehog," was trending worldwide on social media, bringing his name to the headlines and to many allegedly bad memories.

Ron Jeremy has been accused of sexual assault by more than a dozen women, which includes ten adult artists and two journalists. With the trend of Jeremy's name, it was easily discovered that he has some current allegations. "Our office is reviewing the sexual assault allegations against Ron Jeremy. A filing decision has not been made," said Greg Risling, a public information officer for the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office. Another recent indictment allegedly took place at the Rainbow Bar and Grill on the Sunset Strip in 2018.

During the heyday of the #MeToo movement, Ron Jeremy's sexual assault allegations became public news again. At the time, Jeremy called those allegations "pure lie or buyer's remorse." After years of thinking their stories weren't going to be taken seriously, women started talking about Jeremy and his actions over the years, which seems to have been a well-known secret in porn circles, like many others who have been charged with sexual assault over the years. "He tried to kiss me hard on the lips and grabbed my ass," wrote one woman on Twitter. Others had stories that were much worse than that.

Since Ron Jeremy's sexual assault allegations became public news in 2017, he has been banned from participating in many adult entertainment events, including the AVN Awards, which are considered the Porn Academy Awards, along with the Awards. XBIZ and the Exxotica conventions. . Now that saving the trees has found the porn star in the headlines, people have filed their allegations on social media in response. Porn actress Janice Griffith responded to Jeremy's original tree-saving tweet by asking, "Did Ron tweet this between episodes of sexual harassment? He's been barred from almost every adult industry event for groping without consent."

Janice Griffith also claims that Ron Jeremy fingered her without consent when she was a teenager. Jeremy has not responded to the latest round of sexual assault allegations, and the Los Angeles District Attorney's office has not yet released further details. At this time, they will only confirm that it is under investigation. As with most cases like this, Jeremy is very likely to deny the allegations, although it is unclear what will happen to the LAPD after his investigation. The Daily Beast was the first to report the latest allegations of Ron Jeremy's sexual assault.

I need your help. Help me save my tree. This tree was planted by my dad the day I was born. Please let Con Edison know that they can't knock down this tree. @conedison 61-24 bell Blvd

Bayside Queens NY 11364 please help me save my tree. pic.twitter.com/XXkYjBiY9O – Ron Jeremy (@RealRonJeremy) May 16, 2020

Ron tweeted this between episodes of sexual harassment? It's banned at almost all adult industry events for groping without consent. https://t.co/6Gc7vcEpK1 – janice (@rejaniced) May 17, 2020