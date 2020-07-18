Ron Perlman's wife responds to the star's divorce petition 8 months later, seeks spousal support

Ron Perlman's wife of nearly 40 years, Opal Stone Perlman, finally responded to the actor's divorce petition, about eight months after he filed it with the court.

In her response Monday, which was obtained by People magazine, the jewelry designer pointed out irreconcilable differences with the "Sons of Anarchy" star.

In addition, the outlet reported Thursday that Stone, who has been married to Perlman for 38 years, is also seeking the spousal support of 70-year-old Perlman, and is requesting that he also pay all of his attorney's fees.

Stone did not mention a separation date in his filing, according to the post. However, Perlman stated May 10 as the date in his November 2019 divorce filing, which came just five days after he was seen kissing his "StartUp" co-star Allison Dunbar, and nearly six months later. from being photographed with Dunbar for the first time.

Perlman also listed irreconcilable differences at the time as his reason for divorce.

Per person, the assets and debts of the previous couple will be divided as separate property and their shared property has not yet been determined. That resolution will go to trial at a later date if an agreement is not reached in advance.

The former couple also shares three adult children.

A representative for Perlman did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.