Ron Rivera of the Redskins hoping the team name will change soon: "It would be awesome"

Washington Redskins coach Ron Rivera would like to see the franchise rename their team sooner rather than later, and as fast as before the 2020 season begins.

Rivera told The Washington Post in an interview Saturday that the change could come in September.

REDSKINS WILL CARRY OUT A "COMPLETE REVIEW" OF THE TEAM NAME IN THE MIDST OF INTENSE WRITING

"If we do it in time for the season, it would be amazing," he told the newspaper.

Rivera, who took over as head coach earlier this year, told The Washington Post that talks with team owner Daniel Snyder have taken place for more than a month. He said Snyder spoke to NFL officials more than two weeks ago about the possibility of changing the name.

As for what the new name might be, Rivera said there were two names that he really likes. He didn't mention what those names were, but he did mention that it was important that they be respectful of the culture and traditions of Native Americans.

"It was difficult to understand that he was somewhat racist, to be honest with you," he told The Post. "Now, putting it in perspective, there has been a change."

DANIEL SNYDER OF REDSKINS HAS PUSHED HIS NOSE BY CHANGING THE TEAM NAME, NOW DEMANDS ARE IN FEVER

The team announced Friday that it would conduct a "thorough review" of the Redskins' nickname, which has been the team's nickname since 1933.

Rivera said in a statement Friday: "This issue is of personal importance to me and I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to ensure that we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our military."

The franchise came under scrutiny this week as it was revealed that the team is reportedly prohibited from seeking a move from FedEx Field in Maryland to RFK Stadium in Washington unless the team changes its name.

A day later, FedEx formally requested the Redskins to change their name. FedEx is a corporate sponsor of the Redskins and the NFL. Later Nike would remove the Redskins team from their online store and Pepsi would do the same and ask the team to change its name as well.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Snyder has been adamant about not changing the team name.