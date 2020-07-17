Ron Rivera promises to change the toxic work culture of the Washington Redskins

Coach Ron Rivera made a strong statement Thursday, saying that sexual harassment and a toxic workplace culture will have no place in the Washington organization during his tenure.

Rivera's comments came immediately after an explosive Washington Post report in which 15 former Redskins employees accused the NFL organization of sexual harassment and fostered a toxic culture of verbal abuse and ignored the complaints.

"The most important thing is that we have to get through this and make sure that everyone understands that we have policies that we will follow and that we have an open door policy without retaliation," Rivera told reporters on Thursday. "Also, my daughter (Courtney) works for the team, and I'm sure I won't allow any of this!"

According to the Post report, the women say they were subject to unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate comments about their bodies, adding that they were encouraged to dress provocatively and flirt with sales customers. Of the five male employees accused primarily of misconduct, two were fired and one retired last week when the newspaper reported the results of conducting more than 40 interviews and reviewing internal documents and text messages to the team for comment. reaction.

The veteran coach, who has also been working with Snyder to change the Redskins' nickname, said eliminating toxicity from the workplace is part of his effort to bring about positive change across the organization.

“(Owner) Dan Snyder brought me here to change the culture and create an inclusive environment for employees. I think everyone who works for this franchise has a vested interest in our success. "

As for the embattled Snyder, he is not charged with sexual harassment, but top executives at his organization do, according to the report. He was also blamed for belittling employees and for the lack of staff in his human resources department, which created fear of speaking throughout the organization.

Snyder, who in the past was adamant not to change the Redskins name, has now changed his tone. On Monday, the team announced the removal of their team's name and logo, ending the use of a derogatory insult to Native Americans. The replacement name for the team has yet to be revealed.