Ron Rivera talks about the Redskins to change the name: "It is not for me to go up and influence people"

Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera addressed recent calls for the team to change its name, as the national calculation of racism has pressured the franchise to make a move.

Rivera, who took office in Washington in January after being previously fired by the Carolina Panthers, was asked during an interview with WSCR Monday about his stance on renaming the Redskins because of concerns that he discriminates against the American natives.

REDSKINS RIVER JACK HITS HIM AFTER FANS CRITICIZE HIM FOR BEING SUPPORTER OF TRUMP: "I AM 100 PERCENT FOR AMERICA"

"It's about the moment and the moment," Rivera said. "But I'm someone from a different time when soccer wasn't such an important part of the political scene. That's one of the difficult things, too, I always wanted to keep that separate."

He continued: "People have wanted me to get into politics while I'm training and I keep telling them: & # 39; It is not for me to go up and influence people & # 39;. I have my beliefs, I know what I think, I support the moves, player support. I believe in what they're doing. There are certain elements to certain things. This is the time and the best time to discuss those things. "

LANE KIFFIN, MIKE LEACH JOIN CALLS FOR MISSISSIPPI TO REMOVE CONFEDERATE STATE FLAG EMBLEM

Protests after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed while in Minneapolis police custody last month, have revived calls for Washington to change his name.

Rivera, who spent nine seasons with the Panthers before being fired in December, said he plans to support his players who intend to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and social injustice.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Originally founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves, the Redskins changed their name several years later after moving to Washington.

There is no indication that owner Dan Snyder intends to change the team name.