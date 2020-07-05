Ron Rivera working on new nicknames with Redskins owner

Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera said Saturday that he has been working for more than a month with owner Dan Snyder to change the team's name, and hopes that a change can be made before mid-September.

"If we do it in time for the season, it would be incredible," Rivera told the Washington Post in a phone interview.

The team announced Friday that it was conducting a "thorough review" of the team's name, and multiple media reported that a change is very likely, with the possibility of it happening before Sept. 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rivera told the Post that Snyder, who said in 2013 that he would "never" change the name, has been discussing a possible change for more than a month and approached the NFL in mid-June.

Rivera said he and Snyder have come up with some names, including two in particular that Rivera likes, but declined to provide details. The coach, who is the son of an Army officer, said he and Snyder would like the name to be a tribute to the military, which Rivera alluded to in a statement Friday.

Corporate pressure to change the name increased this week. Major sponsors FedEx, which owns the team's stadium name rights and whose founder and CEO owns a minority of the team, PepsiCo and Nike expressed their preferences for renaming, along with a number of smaller partners.

The Nike website removed all merchandise from the Redskins on Thursday, and Washington remains the only one of the 32 NFL teams that is no longer listed.

The franchise began using the Redskins nickname in 1933, when it was based in Boston and was previously called Braves. The team's owner, George Preston Marshall, moved the club to Washington in 1937.

On June 19, a statue of Marshall was removed from the team's former headquarters in Washington, RFK Stadium, in the wake of protests seeking racial equality following the death of George Floyd. Under Marshall's leadership, Washington was the last NFL team to join, adding its first black players in 1962.

What the new name might be is unclear. But in 2009, the Washington City Paper said Snyder previously purchased franchise rights for an Arena Football League team and trademarks for the Washington Warriors name with a logo and helmet design featuring an arrow and a feather.