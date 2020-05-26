Ronald D. Moore talks about George Lucas' scrapped Star Wars: UNDERWORLD series – Newsdio

As everyone knows by now, George Lucas was developing a live action Star Wars series titled Star Wars: Underworld before selling Lucasfilm to Disney. A lot of work was done on the series, and according to previous reports, he wanted it to be a 400-episode series, and before the project was discontinued, he is said to have supposedly 100 full scripts. Turns out he was over 50, but still.

During an interview with Collider, Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Outlander) spoke about his participation in the series, which he was helping to write at the time. He explained:

“I was one of several. They brought together a group of international writers … we met at Skywalker Ranch once every six to eight weeks, something like that. And we shared stories together, and right after we left and wrote some drafts and brought them back, and George and we sat down to criticize them, and then we made another draft and broke more stories … It was great! It was a ball, it was a lot of fun. Ultimately, it didn't happen, we wrote that I would say somewhere in the 40 and 48 scripts, something like that … the theory was that George wanted to write all the scripts and do them all and then he was going to go away and figure out how to produce them, because I wanted to do a lot of cutting edge tech stuff with CG and virtual sets, etc. And then he had a whole new thing that he wanted to accomplish. And what happened was, you know, we wrote the scripts and then George said, "Okay, this is enough for now, and then I'll get in touch with you." I want to see all the production stuff. "And then time passed and like a year or so after that was when he sold Lucasfilm to Disney. "

Moore went on to discuss Lucas' vision for the series, describing it as "an extraordinary task for someone to do." He also said that Lucas did not want them to have restrictions when writing the stories, saying:

"I don't know anyone else who would really take care of that … At that point, George just said 'write it as big as you want, and we'll figure it out later'. So we really had no (budget) constraints We were all experienced television and feature film writers, so we all knew what was theoretically possible on a production budget. there was a lot of action, a lot of sets and huge set pieces. Just much bigger than you would normally do on a TV show. "

As for the story, Moore said the series would have been connected in a single general story:

"Yes, I think it was more or less a great story. It was a long story with episodic things that would happen. You know, there would be certain events (that) would happen in this episode or this episode, so it was kind of episodic quality for some of them. But it had a broader narrative, in terms of the story of those particular characters in that setting. "

The series would be established in the Coruscant underworld between Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. It would be a gangster drama that looked like Deadwood and The Godfather in the space. It was also described as The Empire Strikes Back on steroids. Lucasfilm producer Rick McCallum previously discussed the project, saying:

Basically, it's like The Godfather; It is the Empire slowly building its power base around the galaxy, what happens in Coruscant, which is the main capital, and it is a group of clandestine leaders who live there and control drugs, prostitution.

There was also a rumor that the show would have involved time traveling and killing Darth Vader. That report provided the following information:

One of the first episodes of the series will involve a group of bandits who acquire the ability to travel through time and use it to travel through time to prevent Darth Vader from existing.

When we previously talked about the project, after Disney bought Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy said:

"Curiously, that's an area that we spend a lot of time in, reading the material that he developed is something that we would like to explore. And there was 1313 the game, where there was … amazing. So, our attitude is that we don't want to throw away any that. It's gold. And it's something we spend a lot of time looking at, arguing and arguing about, and it's very possible that we will develop those things even further. We definitely want to do it. "

While she says it is gold, it is a project that they obviously decided not to go through with, which is a shame. This series could have been pretty cool! You can view some previously released test images from the series below. As you can see, it would have had a very Bounty hunter kind of environment.