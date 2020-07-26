Ronaldo scores again when Juventus seals ninth consecutive title

Before the break due to the coronavirus pandemic. After the closure. And now for nine years in a row.

Juventus is the undisputed leader of Italian football.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the lead and Juventus beat Sampdoria 2-0 on Sunday to secure the club's ninth consecutive Serie A title.

On the final whistle, the Juventus players danced in celebration and hugged each other before the empty stands inside the Allianz stadium.

It was the first Juventus title under coach Maurizio Sarri, who brought a whole new system.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

"It was the most beautiful title because it was the most difficult," said defender Leonardo Bonucci, who has been wearing the captain's armband with Giorgio Chiellini injured. “We started a new era, a new philosophy, we ran into many difficulties, but we continued to give our all, even when there were so many mistakes.

“It was also very difficult beyond the field; The world changed in three months. It was hard to think again after three months. We suffer. "

Bonucci dedicated the title to Juventus fans who were victims of the coronavirus.

"It is for those who left us and cheered us from above," Bonucci said. "It has been an intense year. But we stayed together as a team."

For his 31st goal in 32 games, Ronaldo completed a set piece when Miralem Pjanić shot a free kick for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to shoot to the upper corner in the extra time of the first half.

Federico Bernardeschi then sealed it by scoring his first Serie A goal in nearly two years by rebounding from Ronaldo's shot midway through the second half.

Ronaldo hit a penalty kick off the crossbar in 89.

Still, Juventus beat seven insurmountable points from Inter Milan with two games remaining and can now shift their focus to the Champions League.

Bianconeri host Lyon in the second leg of the round of 16 delayed on August 7 and have needed to cancel a 1-0 loss since February. If Juventus can do that, they will advance to the last eight in Lisbon.

"Now we need to regain our energy and focus on Lyon," said Bonucci.

However, it was a bittersweet night as Juventus lost Danilo and striker Paulo Dybala to injuries in the first half.

Danilo collided with a defender as Dybala stopped with an apparent problem in his left thigh.

Juventus entered the break due to the coronavirus pandemic with a one-point lead over Lazio in what was expected to be a two-way title fight, but the Roman club struggled for much of the restart.

Sampdoria finished with 10 men when Morten Thorsby picked up his second yellow card for a foul on Pjanić.

It was the 36th title in the Italian Juve league overall.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Still Hat Trick

A hat trick moved Ciro Immobile to three goals from breaking Gonzalo Higuain's season one record for Serie A with two games remaining.

Immobile scored two penalties and also scored a magnificent shot in Lazio's 5-1 victory at Hellas Verona. He now has 34 goals in 34 games, three more than Ronaldo at the top of the Italian league scoring chart.

Higuaín scored 36 for Napoli in 2015-16.

Immobile's second goal of the night was a beautiful thing: created by Jordan Lukaku on the left flank, he fired a shot in the far upper corner.

Lazio moved level on points with Atalanta in third place, one point behind Inter Milan and eight behind Juventus.

OTHER RESULTS

Roma increased their control in fifth place by defeating Fiorentina 2-1 with two penalties from Jordan Veretout.

Udinese won 1-0 at Cagliari and secured a 26th consecutive season in the top flight.

Lecce, threatened by relegation, gave Musa Barrow a decisive detention time in a 3-2 loss at Bologna.

In addition, Torino had 1-1 at Spal already relegated.