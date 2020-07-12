Ronaldo: the mystery of the 1998 World Cup final and why the Brazilian star striker barely appeared

Those who were plagued by these bizarre events will never forget the date: Paris, July 12, 1998, a game that is unfolding four years: the FIFA World Cup Final.

Historians will record the game as a 3-0 win for Zinedine Zidane and France, a result that sparked moving scenes of celebration on the Champs-Elysées for the tournament's host nation.

It was the only World Cup final that Brazil lost between 1994 and 2002, but there was much more to the story, and much of the excitement developed before a ball was kicked.

The drama of the moment is perhaps best summed up by famous BBC game commentator John Motson, who covered 10 World Cup tournaments during his broadcast career.

"The butlers turned in the team sheets as usual; lo and behold, Ronaldo's name was not there and everyone who looked at his brochure had the same reaction," Motson told CNN Sport.

"Were there people standing and waving and asking what was going on? We sat there in absolute ferment for quite some time."

Bomb

Ronaldo was one of the biggest stars in the world game, the man Brazilian fans hoped would lead to a fifth world title. The idea that he wouldn't be playing was simply unthinkable.

For context, try to imagine Argentina playing in the World Cup final and Lionel Messi fallen from the team, without any prior indication of a problem or injury.

That was the magnitude of the bomb that landed at the Stade de France that summer night, 22 years ago. As those events unfolded in front of a global television audience of hundreds of millions of fans, no one seemed to have any idea what was going on.

"My journalist colleague Ray Stubbs saw Pele sitting in the comment box," recalls Motson. "He ran and asked him what it was about. Pelé just spread his hands and said he didn't know anything."

Motson colorfully describes a state of total confusion that lasted for what felt like 'half an hour'. and handing over a modified kit sheet did little to clear things up.

In this alternative lineup, Ronaldo was going to play as Brazil's number nine. But, without any further explanation, no one could say for sure whether Ronaldo would actually be playing until the referee blew his whistle and was seen standing in the middle of the field.

In these uncertain times, Brazilian, French and soccer writers from all over the planet desperately tried to make sense of it all. Was the team's first sheet a mistake? A mistake? Was it the game?

Were the Brazilians trying to get the French team out of their game? At the stadium, Motson's colleague, former England striker Gary Lineker, described it as "the biggest liquidation in the history of World Cup football."

For anyone familiar with the format of a great occasion like this, there were other clues that something had gone wrong for Brazil. Motson says his permanent memory of the event was the absence of his players on the field for a warm-up.

"I always remember that, because it was very unusual for a team not to go out and do some exercise. Obviously, a lot was happening in the Brazilian locker room where we weren't partying."

That would be an understatement. What happened later was that the Brazilian players, who should have prepared for the biggest game of their careers, were desperately worried about their talisman friend and teammate.

Goalkeeper Dida, who was part of the Brazil team and won the trophy with Ronaldo four years later, told CNN that when he arrived for the pregame dinner, the typically cheery atmosphere in the team room had evaporated.

"I could see that everyone had a strange look on their faces, in total silence, very unusual for the Brazilians during the finals. Someone said 'Ronaldo is not well, he went to the hospital'."

It was not until several years later that Ronaldo admitted that he had experienced seizures in his room and was unconscious for several minutes. His roommate Roberto Carlos called the team doctor, putting into play a series of events that would rival everything that happened on the field later that night.

Ronaldo told the BBC in 2014 that he had spent three hours in the hospital, doing "everything you can imagine." There had been tests, there was medicine, but in the end, there was no conclusion. He said, "It was as if the seizures never happened."

"No one knows why and how this happened," Dida explained. "When I went to the stadium, he was still in the hospital. We were all very worried and sad about him; we weren't clear what was going on."

The Brazilians headed to the game without music on the team bus, a clear indication of their concern.

"When he came saying he wanted to play, there was an explosion of happiness, a little bit of hope; we all knew that Ronaldo could do anything in a game," added Dida.

Ronaldo was the type of megastar player that coach Mário Zagallo could hardly say no to. His replacement, Edmundo, was sent back to the substitute bank, but the game plan that had been hastily reorganized in the previous hours was now scrapped with no more time to rethink it.

Perhaps it is no coincidence that France's first two goals came from Zidane in the corners, taking advantage of gaps in Brazil's disorganized defense.

Once the game started, it soon became apparent that Ronaldo was not shooting on all cylinders; As the game eluded the defending champions, the 21-year-old was a shadow of the player who had already won two FIFA Player of the Year awards and scored four times en route to the final.

"It went through the movements of playing center forward. But it certainly had no impact on the game," says Motson. "He just had a very, very average game and also the Brazilian team."

The veteran commentator estimates that the events in Paris rank as the most extraordinary of his career and that the intrigue continued long after that night, with one of numerous conspiracy theories suggesting that the team's new sponsor, Nike, had lobbied. Zagallo to play Ronaldo. The matter even ended at a subsequent hearing with the government, but there was never any evidence to back up such a claim.

Motson also called up the final in Yokohama four years later, narrating the most notable postscript for Ronaldo, who recovered from multiple knee injuries to score six times and then twice more in the 2002 final against Germany.

It was a game that inevitably revived the memories of Paris and for Ronaldo himself, very painful.

Ronaldo said that after lunch on the day of the final, he didn't want to sleep, just in case. "I was very afraid it would happen again," he told the BBC in 2014.

His salvation was Dida, who this time was his roommate. The goalkeeper's recipe for success? There is a lot of talk and golf at the team hotel.

"He said, 'Hey, I'm afraid to sleep because I don't want the same thing to happen.' I said don't worry, calm down, because this time you're not with Roberto Carlos!" Dida told CNN, that he stayed with Ronaldo until the beginning, a reassuring presence in the striker's hour of need.

"We relaxed, we played [golf] and then we fell asleep; nothing happened. We got up well, happy and ready to play."

Dida appeared in 91 games for Brazil and went to three World Cups; He was a squad player in & # 39; 98 and & # 39; 02 and played in Seleção's run to the quarterfinals in 2006.

However, his greatest contribution to his country could have been in Yokohama; his personal touch on the day of that final could have made a difference.

The events of July 12, 1998 were so bizarre that they will always seem a mystery to some, but with Dida's help, Ronaldo solved the case in 2002.