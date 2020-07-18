Ronna McDaniel: Jacksonville RNC will put "the perfect combination of safety and health"

President Trump will relay his message to the U.S. electorate amid the COVID-19 pandemic despite restrictive tactics by Democratic governors, Republican Party President Ronna McDaniel said Saturday.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," McDaniel told presenter Jedediah Bila that the now-reduced Republican National Convention in August will be held responsibly, in collaboration with Jacksonville and Florida state health officials.

REPUBLICANS SCALE BACK CONVENTION PLANS FOR JACKSONVILLE

"So, we're going to have a combination of temperature testing and controls and PPE, reducing things, using more outdoor venues and really putting the health and safety of convention goers first," he said. "But, also balancing that with a great celebration."

"Because there will be a lot of people there, even with just 2,500 delegates. The final night will be delegates, alternates, guests. It will be a great event for the president's final speech," McDaniel said. "So we believe we are combining the perfect combination of safety and health with the opportunity to highlight why President Trump deserves another four years."

However, cases in the state continue to increase. According to the Florida Department of Health, the Sunshine State added more than 11,400 new cases to its count of more than 327,000 on Friday, as well as 128 deaths, the third highest jump recorded in a single day, raising the number of deaths at 4,805. .

Jacksonville was not the president's first choice for the four-day event, but Republicans were unable to reach a deal with North Carolina Democratic Governor Roy Cooper, who had insisted on a reduced convention in Charlotte.

Governors have been at the forefront of the pandemic as the president delegated responsibility to states. However, the administration has strongly disagreed with Democratic leaders in recent months, especially when protests began nationwide over the death of George Floyd.

"Well, I think the president has been able to come out of some of his official events and speak to the American people on that front. But right now, there are absolutely Democratic governors who are shutting down freedom of expression, and I think he will extend these orders to make sure the president can't get into your state and hold demonstrations, "McDaniel said.

"And I think that is the unfortunate part because they have seen them support the protests and these large groups abroad. But then when the president says 'I want to go to a demonstration', especially in my state of Michigan , the Governor says, "absolutely not. He cannot come to a demonstration", he pointed out.

"So that's the concern I have if we go to a campaign. We should be able to listen to these candidates. They should be able to talk to the voters in their states. And, I hope, but we are not seeing this from the Democratic governors who would allow the president will come in, "McDaniel said.

"But that will not stop him. He is going to spread his message and we see it through the enthusiasm of our volunteers, our registrations, our voter registration and our fundraising," he concluded.