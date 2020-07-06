Ronna McDaniel responds to Democrats who criticize Trump for scheduling a rally: "They were silent" during left-wing protests

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel responded to the New Hampshire Democratic Party on Monday after President Trump and his campaign to schedule an open-air rally there later this month amid an apparent resurgence of coronavirus. in the nation.

Trump will visit Portsmouth, along the state's coast, to meet in a state that Hillary Clinton narrowly won in 2016.

McDaniel told "Bill Hemmer Reports" that it is ironic to hear Democrats spread outrage at the President's visit as they sat largely on the sidelines as crowds of left-wing protesters and rioters took to the streets in places like Philadelphia, New York. , Atlanta, Minneapolis and Los Angeles.

McDaniel said many of those cities that saw the most serious violations of coronavirus mitigation orders through protests were Democrat-led venues, noting that the party said little about it.

"I am not surprised to hear that the Democrats attacked the President and the Democrats who remained silent during the thousands and thousands of protests we saw across the country, where thousands of people gathered without masks and without social distancing, being led by Democratic governors and Democratic mayors, that has led to much violence continuing across the country, "he said.

"It is sad to me that we are not hearing Democrats talk about the seven children who were killed last weekend, most of them African-American," McDaniel continued. "We are not hearing about the things that are happening across the country as the violence continues uncontrolled and the president leads the way saying that enough is enough."

McDaniel said Trump following the path is what the United States needs as the unrest continues.

"We cannot continue to have this discomfort, and that is why it is important that he follow the campaign and share that message," he added.

Shortly after the Portsmouth date was announced, NHDP President Ray Buckley said the president's COVID-19 response has been "chaotic and inadequate" and that the last thing New Hampshire needs is his visit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"[The response to the Trump virus] resulted in [thousands] of Granite Staters contracting the virus and hundreds of lives lost, while causing significant harm to our state's economy. Instead of helping our state recover in a way that Sure, Trump is flying for a political rally that will only further highlight the chaos it has caused, "he said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

McDaniel also responded to Joe Biden after he tweeted his plan to "transform" the United States if he is elected in November.

"I think it is terrifying," he said. "Joe Biden wants to change the America that has provided so many freedoms and so many opportunities for everyone living in this country? Is he not proud of the nation he wants to lead? I think he has a lot to answer for when he comes out of the basement and actually he takes real questions instead of questions written by pre-selected journalists who gave him the answers. "