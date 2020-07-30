Rooftop greenhouses fight Covid at this restaurant (Video)

YES, WE ARE OPEN

Michele and Anisa Iuliano planned to open a pasta and beer garden combination on the rooftop of their financial district restaurant, Gnoccheria, in April. "That was my husband's dream. And then COVID hit," Anisa told the Post.

"We were frustrated, we were scared," he said. The pandemic temporarily closed its plans and its seven restaurants in the city. "We were worried, how are we going to make the roof work?"

But this spring, as the couple isolated themselves at their New Jersey home, a targeted ad on social media became a signal: "There was an insert ad that appeared for a greenhouse," Anisa recalled. He realized that they could use the $ 800 structures to safely distance customers. Each table is equipped with hand sanitizer and for one shift, staff "teams", a server, a busser, a bartender, only work together to reduce exposure.

"I went a little overboard, but I needed to do it," Anisa said. “I need people to come here and enjoy the experience of being on our terrace. I don't want them to think about security. "