Rookie Cole Custer wins Kentucky NASCAR Cup race

Cole Custer became the first rookie winner in the NASCAR Cup Series in nearly four years, taking the lead in a four-lap race on the final lap on Sunday at Kentucky Speedway.

Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. were fighting side-by-side for the lead on lap 265 final restart when Custer, with a push from Matt DiBenedetto on the outside on the stretch, made his move at No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. When the leaders grouped together at Turn 1, Custer slipped forward and outpaced the Truex Toyota.

"I knew I had to get to the top," said Custer, who led twice for five laps, the first of his young career. "The top went quite well and once I got past and was in third place, I was like, 'I have to take a picture and do what I can here.'

"And it ended on 4 (Harvick) and 19 (Truex) got together a little bit and I was able to take advantage of it."

Although Custer ran to a Kentucky victory last July in the Xfinity Series, he and other drivers entered Sunday without the opportunity to practice or qualify.

Matt Kenseth's turn 4 turn forced final caution and created the opportunity for Custer's victory. He finished 25th after starting from behind with Truex as they both failed in two pre-race inspections.

The victory was the first for a rookie in the series since Chris Buescher in Pocono on August 1, 2016. As he began his twentieth series, Custer, 22, celebrated with frontal exhaustion as his team happily rushed over to greet him.

DiBenedetto was third and Harvick fourth, both at Ford. Kurt Busch, the winner last year, was fifth.

Aric Almirola made his case from the start, pushing Kyle Busch from the pole from the outside and chasing the first few laps before taking nine laps later and threatening to run away from him. Almirola led 128 of the first 137 laps, almost 40 more than he has led throughout the season.

Ryan Blaney and DiBenedetto took their turn at the front before Keselowski inherited it in the pits during the green flag pit cycles. That didn't last long as Truex quickly stalked him on the reboot of the final leg and took over 181 in hopes of his third Kentucky win in four years. Truex settled for seeing Custer take the victory.

"The 41 (Custer) just came in with a big steam head and there was no way I could block that," Truex said. "I was in the right place at the right time, I guess."

