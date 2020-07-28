Rookie David Peterson in conversation to join the Mets' rotation

BOSTON – The Mets were quiet before Monday's 7-4 win over the Red Sox in their initial plans to pitch Tuesday, but rookie David Peterson's name was in the conversation.

Peterson was placed on the team's taxi squad, meaning he was allowed to travel with the Mets and could be added to the 30-man roster to take the rotation spot that opened with Marcus Stroman being placed on the roster. injured after a left calf tear last week.

Left-hander Peterson, who was the organization's first pick in the 2017 draft, impressed team officials during spring training and summer camp, when he emerged as a potential depth of rotation.

"This boy has great behavior and presents himself as that guy who wants to compete and get you out," manager Luis Rojas said. "He is always searching, he is always asking questions, I like his repertoire throwing ability and he also controls the running game and places his position, there is a good package there." A great guy to have in the pool, in the taxi squad for any strategy or any reason that may come up. "

Erasmo Ramírez is another chance to start if the Mets don't pick Peterson.

Pete Alonso, who entered the game 1-for-11 (.091) was one of the Mets' standouts at the plate, before going 1-for-5, with a homer that left Fenway Park at 116 mph in Monday's victory.

"(Alonso) is chasing," Rojas said before the game. "I have seen his front foot just land on his upper leg, sometimes over gliding, leading to being hit on the fastball. You overshoot and create more speed on the fastball. What I like is his attitude towards him. He is able to maintain his attitude and wants to see what he is doing.

"He's someone under control with his emotions and his coaches are with him, he can make quick adjustments, so that's what we're expecting now from Pete."

Yoenis Céspedes was absent from the starting lineup after starting the first three games as DH. Rojas indicated that he was giving Cespedes a break and wanted Dominic Smith's bat to be in the lineup. Smith started out as DH.

Tyler Bashlor was removed from the Mets' alternative camp to fill Corey Oswalt's roster spot. Oswalt was chosen after pitching four relief innings on Sunday and allowing five runs.