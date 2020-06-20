Roosevelt Island agency chief fired over comments of "racial and sexual offensive"

The head of the state agency that oversees Roosevelt Island has been fired for making "racially and sexually offensive" comments, The Post reported.

Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation President and CEO Susan Rosenthal was expelled after an investigation by Governor Andrew Cuomo's office, which was initiated by a complaint received from an agency employee.

Details of the complaint against Rosenthal, who is white, were not immediately available.

Rosenthal previously served as general counsel to the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and served as the agency's director of ethics.

The words of Rosenthal's termination came on June 19, the feast celebrating the emancipation of slaves in the United States.

"An employee of the Roosevelt Island Operational Corporation filed a complaint with the Governor's office on June 12 alleging that the organization's President had used inappropriate language and engaged in inappropriate conduct in the workplace" said Cuomo's chief adviser Richard Azzopardi. a declaration.

"This complaint was immediately forwarded to the New York State Governor's Office of Labor Relations for investigation.

"This investigation confirmed that the President had used racially and sexually offensive language, in clear violation of state policy and the strict standards established by this Administration."

"The president was immediately fired," he said.

Rosenthal did not respond to voice and text messages seeking comment.

Roosevelt Island Operating Corp. (RIOC) was created in 1984 as a public benefit corporation to plan, design, develop, operate, and maintain Roosevelt Island.

RIOC provides services for the island's residents and manages its two miles of roads, along with its parks, buildings, sports facilities, and public transportation, including the iconic cable car.

It also operates a department of public safety to protect residents, businesses, and visitors.

RIOC has come under fire in the past for questionable spending and complaints about its public safety department.