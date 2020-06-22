Rope found inside NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace's garage

On Sunday a slipknot was found inside NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace's Talladega Superspeedway garage stall, the only full-time black driver on the circuit who led the charge to ban Confederate flags at racing events.

NASCAR said they launched an investigation into the incident at the Alabama racecourse, where the Geico 500 planned for Sunday was postponed until Monday due to bad weather.

"We are angry and outraged and cannot seriously enough say how seriously we take this heinous act," NASCAR said in a statement.

"As we have said unequivocally, there is no room for racism in NASCAR and this act only strengthens our determination to make the sport open and welcoming to all."

Two weeks ago, Wallace successfully lobbied for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag on its tracks and properties.

The 26-year-old driver addressed Sunday's incident in a statement posted on Twitter: "Today's despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me very sad and serves as a painful reminder of how much more we have to go as a society and how persistent we are It must be in the fight against racism, "he said.

"This will not break me, I will not give in or back down. I will continue to proudly defend what I believe in. "

