Rory Doyle's "Delta Hill Riders" Focuses on Black Cowboy Culture Today

Written by Alan Huffman, CNN

The image of a typical American cowboy, a rough white guy in dirt-dyed jeans, a cowboy hat, and boots, is a staple of Western movies and modern country music. But as the icons advance, it gives an incomplete picture.

While many cowboys on the U.S. border in the 19th century were black, by some estimates, as many as one in four, their presence in history and in the cowboy community is hardly recognized today. A handful of movies have featured black cowboys in the Wild West, including Quentin Tarantino's "Django Unchained" and Clint Eastwood's "Unforgiven," and some black cowboys, especially Bill Pickett in the 1900s, became popular rodeo stars. . Otherwise, black jeans are rarely depicted in art or popular culture.

Photographer Rory Doyle has immersed himself in the cowboy culture of the Mississippi. Credit: Rory Doyle

"History shows us that in the late 1860s blacks made up about 20 percent of the population of the United States, which coincides with the entire border movement. In fact, many newly emancipated blacks moved west into Looking for new opportunities in a post-war America, "wrote Dr. Artel Great, a black film historian and professor of film studies at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington. "Many of them were skilled ranchers with vast experience in agricultural work, a requirement to survive life as a cowboy."

However, Hollywood has primarily offered a whitewashed narrative. As Great explained, the western film is a classic in American culture, so the removal of black cowboys from pop culture is linked to "the tension between who can and who cannot participate in the fruits of the American dream."

The Cowboy Culture of the Mississippi Delta

Photographer Rory Doyle's ongoing project "Delta Hill Riders" aims to tell a more realistic and diverse story about today's black cowboys, focusing on African-American cowboys and cowgirls in the Mississippi Delta, a flat farming region in the south deep between Memphis, Tennessee, and Vicksburg, Mississippi.

Doyle captured a group of horsemen in front of a McDonald & # 39; s. Credit: Rory Doyle

The collection of images, all taken in the Mississippi Delta, where, according to Doyle, today resides a large concentration of black cowboys and cowgirls, has won several awards, including the recent 16th Annual Smithsonian Photography Competition.

Through his research, Doyle said in a phone interview, he found little historical photographic documentation of black cowboys in the United States. It is, he explained, a part of history that has been overlooked. "(Members of the black cowboy community) will tell you, 'This is what we've always done. My dad did it. This is how I identify myself.'

Doyle, originally from Maine, moved to Cleveland, Mississippi, in 2009. He first saw black cowboys and cowgirls traveling in the city's Christmas parade in 2016. "My first thought was: 'There's a lot more to it.' diversity in cowboy culture that I noticed, and there's a story here & # 39; "he said.

Doyle's photo collection was taken in the Mississippi Delta. Credit: Rory Doyle

Over time, Doyle immersed himself in the culture by talking to the riders as they cared for and cared for their horses, visiting them in their homes and accompanying them on trail rides and surrounding rodeos. He became such an important element that he eventually became an honorary member of the group after which his photo series, Delta Hill Riders, is named.

Doyle has photographed cowboys and cowgirls in a variety of settings, including social gatherings at a rural nightclub. While his intimate photos offer clues to what many would expect to see (denim, cowboy hats, and horses), the images of flying on the wall also tell a different story. One photo shows a group of children circling outside a McDonald's, while another features a bare thigh, revealing a large tattoo.

Doyle has won several awards, including the recent 16th Annual Smithsonian Photography Competition. Credit: Rory Doyle

Conveying a legacy

Doyle has shown his photos in New York and London, but his favorite exhibition was in Cleveland. Opening night drew a huge crowd, including many of the riders in their photos.

"It was packed and very diverse, which is not always the case in the Delta," Doyle said. "And he gave the cowboys a platform to speak, to share their voice."

Peggy Smith, an African American cowgirl who appears in many of Doyle's photos, said she doesn't know any famous horsemen who look like her and her friends, which is why she is happy to appear in Doyle's photos with her horse, Jake.

At 53, he recalled learning the ropes early in his childhood. "My father used a horse to work on his farm, and he taught his children to ride a bicycle. I have been riding since I was 12 years old," he said by phone. According to Smith, being a cowboy or cowgirl is more of a hobby these days, focused on rodeos, parades, and walks in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, and Tennessee. "It's fun. When we go somewhere, people always talk about jeans," said Smith. "And I say, 'Wait a minute, jeans aren't the only ones who do their thing.'"

In the 19th century, many cowboys on the American border were black, by some estimates, up to one in four. Credit: Rory Doyle

Lawrence Robinson, who calls himself "Cowboy," is, at 65, one of the last cowboys to work in the hills near the town of Bolton, Mississippi. "I started riding my father's horse when I was about 15 years old," he said in a telephone interview.

Three years later, in 1972, he got a job as a cowboy on the Bolton area farm, where he still works.

Only a few movies have featured black cowboys in the Wild West. Credit: Rory Doyle

Robinson is proud of his cowboy status. "Most of them are now faux jeans. I'm real. My dad had horses and mules in the daytime, for farming, and he rode them. They couldn't get me out. When I was 17, I bought myself a Shetland pony and the first thing I I caught was a goat. "

Robinson, who still corners cattle on horseback, said he is happy to see people riding horses, even if it's for recreation rather than work. He also likes to share his driving skills.

"I am trying to wake up some young people," he said. "All I can say is that they are still out there, trying to do their thing on a horse."