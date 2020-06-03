Rory Gilmore: Her Best And Worst Traits 

One of the main characters in Gilmore Girls it's Rory Gilmore. She is a daughter who is her mother's best friend and who is from the picturesque community of Stars Hollow. She is intelligent and studious, she loves to write and read. She is a genuinely sweet person, with a friendly and introverted environment. And like everyone else, she has flaws and traits that make her who she is.

Over the years and even a few years ago in the revival series on Netflix, Gilmore Girls: A year in life, Fans have seen the ups and downs of Rory's life. And here and now, everyone can revisit and get to know their five best traits and their five worst traits.

10 The best: she is smart

Obviously Rory is smart since he worked hard at school, received good grades, and got an Ivy League education. She is often seen writing and reading, but her knowledge goes beyond the intelligence of books.

She is sensible and mature, and makes (mostly) sensible decisions. She is cultured and can share information on everything from other countries that celebrities are dating. And she is a talented journalist (to be discussed below).

9 9 The worst: she may be too shy

Most people are introverted or extroverted, and Rory can certainly be shy and quiet. While that by itself is not a flaw, it is known to sometimes stop it.

When Chilton and Yale started, in particular, it was pointed out that she supported herself, that she perhaps didn't know how to socialize and that she could have been smug. The truth is that she likes to be alone with her music and her books!

8 The best: she has a good heart

Rory is also a very good person with a sincere and loving heart and soul. How she was raised, growing up in Stars Hollow, teaching herself morals …

All this was to develop a kind and generous person who has been compared to an angel and a Disney princess.

7 7 The worst: she was the other woman

Of course, she is only human, so mistakes have been made. One of the biggest and actually one of the first times she was actually seen to slip was when she became the other woman.

Dean was her first boyfriend / love, but they broke up, he went ahead and married someone else. The marriage was apparently going through a bad time, and during this time, Rory and Dean reconnected and connected.

6 6 The best: she is a talented writer

On a lighter and more positive note, Rory is a writer. This is an area where she has always been gifted and something she has always enjoyed.

Therefore, she wrote for her school documents, and after graduating from college, she has also followed different journalistic efforts.

5 5 The worst: she can't handle criticism

There have been a few moments in life that make it seem like Rory can't bear the criticism. An important example was when Mitchum told her that she doesn't have what it takes to be a journalist, leading to her stealing a boat, being arrested, and leaving the university.

Every time Lorelai and Rory bump into each other, Rory also gets defensive. And while the job interview shown above (from One year in life) It wasn't great, it was at another time when Rory had a kind of outburst after things didn't go well.

4 4 The best: she is friendly

As mentioned, Rory is also kind and friendly, even as an extrovert. She does not have a bad bone in her body, she is the princess of her picturesque hometown and she hates teasing anyone.

Although she is shy, she greets everyone with warmth and a smile, and once she meets someone, she is a great friend and a charming human being in general!

3 The worst: it is not always time for your friends

However, there have been obstacles along the way when it comes to Rory's friendships, and in particular, she hasn't always had time for Lane. They have been best friends for years, but then Rory transferred schools and moved to start college. Meanwhile, during that time, Lane was busy with a rock band and was pregnant with twins.

Their lives and social schedules have not always been aligned, but still … Rory must always make time for her best friend, listen to her, control her and know that her ups and downs are still important.

2 The best: she is mature

As mentioned, Rory is mature, another positive quality. In high school, this helped her stay above the drama and smooth.

In the real world, this has helped her find success. She is brilliant, inside and out, and can carry on a conversation with anyone about anything. Personally and professionally, these traits are wonderful.

one The worst: sometimes he runs away from his problems

A final negative trait is that Rory is known to have fled his troubles. The example with Mitchum is, once again, excellent; she became a different person, focusing on DAR and living with her grandparents.

Fights with Lorelai have always resulted in her literally shutting up or running away, since, after sleeping with Dean, she went to Europe with her grandmother. This may be a common way for people to deal with problems, but it is not exactly healthy.

