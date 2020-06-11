Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka agree on one thing: Ryder Cup needs fans

FORT WORTH, Texas – They will play a golf tournament this week, starting Thursday at the Colonial Country Club.

Even without spectators, social distancing, facial coatings, hand sanitizer, COVID-19 tests and the so-called "bubble" that the PGA Tour has attempted to create in the first tournament after a three-month forced parenthesis, this week's Charles. Schwab Challenge has the opportunity to return some normality not only to golf, but also to sport.

"I think this week is very important because golf will be the center of the sports world," said Rory McIlroy on Wednesday. "So that people have something to watch on television where they really don't know the result, I think it will be good for them."

Part of that return to normalcy will be the wrestling match between McIlroy and Brooks Koepka for the No. 1 world ranking, which McIlroy currently owns, to Koepka's chagrin.

The two have developed a healthy, albeit somewhat contentious, enemy rivalry in the past year, plus, with Koepka publicly modifying McIlroy for not having won a major championship since 2014 and McIlroy returning service with a few beards of their own. Both players have four major championships in their careers, but Koepka has won all four in the past three years, something Koepka has reminded McIlroy of.

One thing the two players agree on is this: if fans aren't allowed in the Ryder Cup, then the Ryder Cup shouldn't be played in September, when it's scheduled at Whistling Straits.

I could not agree more.

It is one thing to organize these first four PGA Tour events without spectators. The Ryder Cup is a completely different animal. Although it is still golf, the Ryder Cup is almost a different sport than regular tournament golf. The Ryder Cup is closer to a soccer game than a PGA Tour event.

Koepka, currently No. 2 behind McIlroy, revealed on Wednesday that he would consider staying out of the Ryder Cup if played without viewers.

To Koepka, who leads the list of points of the Ryder Cup of EE. USA And it's a lock to be part of the team, he was asked if he could see any scenario in which a player could boycott the event if the PGA of America chose to continue with the Ryder Cup without fans

"Yes," he said.

When asked if he could take a pass, Koepka said, "Possibly," adding, "As players, I think we all know why they are playing or why we would play."

Money, of course, is that reason.

"That's the only reason," Koepka replied, rubbing his index finger and thumb and adding, "Give it to Johnny Football," an ode to Johnny Manziel's signature move.

When McIlroy was asked if he, like Koepka, would consider not playing, he said he was "pretty sure" that the governing bodies "will not" hold a Ryder Cup without fans and that he will not face that decision.

"Look, I love the Ryder Cup," said McIlroy. "But I can't see it without fans. I think there are enough people in the game who don't want the Ryder Cup to happen without the fans, so this year it will be played with the fans if we can do that, or we'll have to think about taking it down. way to a later date & # 39; & # 39 ;.

The Colonial is the first of four PGA Tour events to be played without spectators as the sport slowly resurfaces from the pandemic's forced pause. The Memorial, to be played in July, is the first event expected to allow fans, but with 20 percent of regular capacity.

"The fans make that event, the fans make it special," said Koepka. "It is unlike any other golf tournament we play. It is a true sporting event. If we can have fans, that is perfect, and if we cannot, it looks like a kind of exhibition."

Now, let's get back to our regularly scheduled schedule: Koepka tries to chase McIlroy and that No. 1 ranking.

As of this week, it appears that both players will play the first three of these four events with no spectators. Then the game continues. Bring it.

"Yes, I have my eyes on Rory," said Koepka. "That's the goal: to go back to world No. 1. That's what playing is about: being the best. If I do what I'm supposed to do, if I take care of my business, then I see no reason why I can't. go back to that.

“I injured myself (knee) and then when I started playing the first two months of play again, I dug a little bit. But you play well, you win, everything will settle by itself. "

Even without fans present to cheer you on.