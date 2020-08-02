Rosa Parks' letter about Martin Luther King Jr. goes on sale

The letter is available on the Moments in Time website and is priced at $ 54,000. The letter is dated October 6, 1981 and was addressed to Mr. Kessler.

The letter was written in response to correspondence from an autograph collector asking Parks what he thought of King, Moments in Time CEO Gary Zimet told CNN.

In the letter, Parks said, "I admired and respected him as a truly great man committed to freedom, peace, and loyalty to all oppressed humanity. He was a leader of the masses in Montgomery, Alabama, and the nation."

King organized the boycott of Montgomery buses after Parks was arrested and jailed for refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a city bus.