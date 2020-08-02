Rosa Parks' letter about Martin Luther King Jr. goes on sale

The letter is available on the Moments in Time website and is priced at $ 54,000. The letter is dated October 6, 1981 and was addressed to Mr. Kessler.
Rosa Parks honored with a statue in Montgomery, Alabama

The letter was written in response to correspondence from an autograph collector asking Parks what he thought of King, Moments in Time CEO Gary Zimet told CNN.

In the letter, Parks said, "I admired and respected him as a truly great man committed to freedom, peace, and loyalty to all oppressed humanity. He was a leader of the masses in Montgomery, Alabama, and the nation."

The letter Rosa Parks wrote in memory of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

King organized the boycott of Montgomery buses after Parks was arrested and jailed for refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a city bus.

The boycott was a civil rights protest in which African Americans refused to ride Montgomery city buses due to segregated seats. It lasted more than a year, beginning on December 5, 1955 and ending on December 20, 1956.

It led to a Supreme Court ruling in 1956 that unbundled public transportation in Montgomery.

Parks was honored with a statue in downtown Montgomery in December 2019. She passed away in October 2005 at the age of 92.

