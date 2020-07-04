Rose McGowan calls for arrests of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, after Ghislaine Maxwell's GBI capture

Rose McGowan is calling for Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton to be arrested next for their alleged ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein following the arrest of their alleged partner in sexual abuse, Ghislaine Maxwell.

"Now find Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew," McGowan tweeted on Friday, just a day after Maxwell was captured by the FBI and New York police in a rural New Hampshire town where he was hiding.

The actress's tweet was accompanied by a photo of Harvey Weinstein, Epstein and Maxwell standing next to each other with a red X on their faces.

Maxwell, Epstein's former confidant and ex-girlfriend, faces multiple charges of sexual abuse stemming from an alleged sex trafficking conspiracy involving underage girls.

In a six-charge indictment revealed after his arrest, prosecutors allege that Maxwell lured minors to travel to Epstein's multiple residences, including a multi-story apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, his residence in Palm Beach, Florida. , and his ranch in Santa Fe, NM – and to Maxwell's London home.

After Maxwell's arrest, Audrey Strauss, the United States' acting interim prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, said that she would "welcome Prince Andrew to speak to us."

"We would like to have the benefit of your statement," Strauss said.

Sources close to Prince Andrew insisted on Fox News that British royalty has attempted to communicate and offer their help.

"The duke's team remains puzzled since we have contacted the Justice Department twice in the past month, and to date, we have had no response," the source said.

The 60-year-old legal team told Fox News on Thursday they had no comment on Maxwell's arrest.

Epstein died at a federal detention center in New York last summer while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell reportedly introduced Epstein to the Duke of York in 1999, The Telegraph reported.

Prince Andrew denied having sex with one of Epstein's top accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, after she claimed to have had sex with royalty three times, even when she was 17 years old.

Meanwhile, former President Clinton has insisted that he never visited the deceased financier's famous "orgy island."

A lifelong tech worker on the Caribbean island claims he once saw Clinton with Epstein on the porch area of ​​Epstein's villa home, though no one else was with them, according to Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, a new documentary series beginning to stream online. Netflix in May.

Previously, Roberts Giuffre, who claims she became Epstein's "sex slave" at age 17, said she remembered seeing Clinton on the island, although she said she never acted inappropriately.

