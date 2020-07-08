Rose McGowan urges Trump to donate to Tara Reade & # 39; s fundraiser on behalf of Biden & # 39;

Rose McGowan urged President Trump to make a donation to a dedicated fundraiser for Tara Reade on behalf of his 2020 rival Joe Biden.

Last week, a GoFundMe campaign was launched for Reade, who appeared earlier this year on a sexual assault charge against his former boss, Biden, in 1993 while working for the then-Senator from Delaware.

According to the campaign page, which was organized by Reade supporter Samuel Pierce in coordination with his lawyer, 50 percent of the proceeds will go to the DC Victim Recovery Network (NVRDC), a "non-profit organization for profit that provides survivors of physical, emotional, sexual assault and legal services. " The rest "will go to Tara for security costs, then her legal costs, and then to help her get her reputation back." The campaign has raised approximately $ 1,500 so far.

On Tuesday night, McGowan tweeted the link to his more than 935,000 Twitter followers and hoped to get the president's attention.

ROSE MCGOWAN CALLS FOR THE DETENTION OF PRINCE ANDREW, BILL CLINTON AFTER THE FBI CAPTURE OF GHISLAINE MAXWELL

"@realDonaldTrump Make a donation to http://gofundme.com/f/aid-tara-reade… in Biden's name." The actress-turned-activist wrote in response to a tweet made by Biden, who said "Donald Trump needs to do his job."

Reade told Fox News in a statement: "I am very grateful for all the ways that supporters have come forward to help me. I have lost everything being said about Joe Biden. Hopefully in the future survivors will be able to tell their story of Safe way without intimidation and smear from campaign trolls and media. Until that day, Joe Biden or his campaign will not silence or intimidate me. Survivors should be able to speak no matter how powerful the person is without losing their job, home and reputation. "

Reade had previously accused Biden of improperly playing last year before his story reappeared in an article in The Intercept on March 24. Podcasting host Katie Halper then interviewed Reade, which is when she made the most serious accusation that Biden "penetrated me with his fingers and was kissing me at the same time and telling me a few things."

Both Biden and his presidential campaign have repeatedly denied Reade's claims.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McGowan, who recently released her debut album "Planet 9", has been one of the few Hollywood public figures to express solidarity with Reade. In April, he called his former "Charmed" co-star, Alyssa Milano, for continuing to support the former vice president despite the assault charge.

"You are a fraud," McGowan scolded Milano. "It's about holding the media accountable. You chase Trump and Kavanaugh saying you believe the victims, it's a lie. It's always been a lie. The corrupt DNC ​​is in the smear job of Tara Reade, so is it SHAME. " "