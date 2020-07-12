Rose Namajunas defeats Jessica Andrade by split decision at UFC 251

Rose Namajunas defeated Jessica Andrade by split decision at UFC 251 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night in a rematch between two of the best wrestlers in the women's strawweight division.

Two judges scored the fight 29-29 in favor of Namajunas and the other judge scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Andrade.

Namajunas swung out in the first two rounds, connecting with quick punches to Andrade's face. He finished with 63 blows to the head, 12 blows to the body and seven blows to the legs. He also tried to hit Andrade with a flying knee, but failed to make a great connection.

Andrade made Namajunas bleed from his nose and gave him a black eye and he still fell short. She connected with 31 blows to the head, 25 blows to the body and 15 blows to the legs.

With the victory, Namajunas takes revenge on UFC 237's loss to Andrade in 2019. Andrade won that fight through a knockout blow that gave Namajunas the head. Andrade ended that fight with a few blows to the head.

Namajunas earning victory at UFC 251 possibly prepares her for a championship fight against Zhang Weili. Zhang defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 185. He has held the title for 315 days.