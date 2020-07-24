Rosie O & # 39; Donnell Joins Celebrities Blaming Donald Trump For COVID-19-Related American Deaths

Rosie O & # 39; Donnell has joined the myriad of celebrities who blame the death of Americans on President Donald Trump.

The former talk show host is a vocal critic of Trump, who previously quarreled with him prior to his presidential bid in the 2016 election. O & # 39; Donnell took to Twitter on Wednesday to express his voice behind the celebrity chorus. who accused the president of being the culprit for the deaths in the country. However, she did not specify exactly what she means.

"Donald J. Trump is now the leading cause of death in the United States" she wrote along with the hashtags "AmericaOrTrump", "#stopTRUMP" and "#StopTrumpsGestapo".

The president has come under fire in recent weeks both for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen spikes and waves across the country, and for his decision to respond to protests in cities like Portland, Oregon, by sending federal agents.

Although O & # 39; Donnell is seldom shy in criticizing Trump, he is not the only celebrity to blame people for his death in 2020. Lots of stars seem to share a similar complaint with Trump.

In February, just before the COVID-19 pandemic that forced people from all over the country to enter the running of the bulls, Pink Floyd rocker Roger Waters began speaking when he spoke on a live Q&A to promote his film. concert "Us + Them" and it was like calling Trump "tyrant" and "mass murderer" while promoting Senator Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign.

"And this is a man who has failed to find everything in his life except to become the greatest … tyrant and mass murderer and mass destroyer of anything any of us could love or appreciate around the world, just because he has the power, "he told the crowd (via Rolling Stone)." Unfortunately, he's got his finger on the button and he's right. In "Pigs", when we say it has a bigger button and it works, it does. And it's working all over the world, murdering brown people for profit. "

Since then, celebrities have stepped up their accusations that Trump is responsible for the deaths of people due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which many deemed deficient in the early days and continue to question that many parts of the country remain locked up months later. of the crisis. first reported peak.

"The United States of America has more cases of coronavirus than (sic) any country in the world," Rosanna Arquette tweeted in March. "All of this could have been avoided if we had had a true leader who cared about the American people and not just about profits."

She added: “This will be the legacy of the Gops. The many deaths of innocent people. shame."

The star's words came hours after it was revealed that her former "Desperately Seeking Susan" co-star Mark Blum died of complications from the coronavirus.

Debra Messing tweeted a chart of confirmed COVID-19 cases between January and March 2020 in which she criticized Trump as the "Chief liar. "

"#Maga has not been moved by the 16500 lies 45 has made since her election. Now that countless people (including MAGA) will die, due to their lies and inaction, I wonder if MAGA will recognize that 45 should be rejected." She added .

In April, when a report indicated that the US military warned the president of the pandemic two months earlier, Messing turned to Twitter to again blame the rising death toll on Trump.

"HE. F — ING. KNEW," Messing wrote, along with a chart from the report indicating the US Army's findings at the time. "150,000 DEAD Americans. And did NOTHING."

Later that month, Holly Marie Combs, the actress in "Charmed" and "Pretty Little Liars," became more personal than her celebrity cohorts, blaming Trump for downplaying the COVID-19 pandemic in the first few weeks for the death of his grandfather.

"My grandfather died today. He voted for you. " Combs wrote at the time. “He believed you when you said that this virus was not worse than the flu. He believed every lie you murmured and stammered. He died of Covid-19 today one day after his 66th wedding anniversary. You are a disgrace to the human race. "

In May Jim Carrey used one of his many politically-inspired paintings to also mock the President. The "Kidding" star went to Twitter at the time to share a picture of the Grim Reaper standing in front of Donald Trump's face and raising his skeletal middle finger to the viewer.

"Grim Reaper officially jealous of Trump and Republicans' ability to double death toll" he captioned the image.

In June, Rob Reiner, who routinely criticizes the president and asks his supporters to vote him and the Republican Party out of office at every turn possible, simply tweeted that "a vote for Trump is a vote for death" in Middle of More Spikes in COVID- 19 Cases in the United States In March, he tweeted that Trump's actions are causing "people in NY to DIE. "

On July 18, Bette Midler joined the many critical celebrities by openly calling Trump a "killer." The 74-year-old actress shared an article accusing the president of not getting up to face the challenge created by the COVID-19 pandemic. In his comment on the article, Midler blamed the more than 140,000 deaths in the United States at Trump's feet.

"One of the saddest documents you will ever read" she wrote, referencing a New York Times article titled "Inside Trump & # 39; s Failure: The Rush to Abandon Leadership Role on the Virus".

She added: “#DonaldJTrump is a murderer. Stupid, insensitive and indifferent; Overall, the greatest catastrophe that has ever happened to our poor nation. I can not stop crying ".

To top off the famous Trump murder accusers is The Chicks lead singer Natalie Maines, who appeared on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show to declare that the President is essentially killing American citizens.

"It is crazy that we have a leader, that is, it is murder," Maines told the host. "It is a second degree murder."

Maines went on to say that while Trump "doesn't have to physically kill people," he practically does it "by ignoring things and simply telling complete lies."