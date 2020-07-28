Rossi scores even, LAFC takes revenge in 4-1 win over Seattle

Diego Rossi scored on a penalty kick early in the first half and provided the goal in the 82nd minute, and Los Angeles FC defeated reigning MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders 4-1 on Tuesday morning.

LAFC advanced to the quarterfinals of the MLS is Back tournament by taking revenge for last year's Western Conference final when Seattle posted a 3-1 win in Los Angeles on its way to winning the league title.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

"We created a lot of opportunities, which is something we feel very good about, and when we needed them to finish the game we kept going," said LAFC coach Bob Bradley.

Even without the current league MVP Carlos Vela, LAFC put pressure on and made the Sounders nervous early and never gave up. LAFC outscored Seattle 25-11. At times, the Sounders were unable to play the ball outside of their own defensive end due to LAFC pressure.

Except for a brief second-half period when Seattle threatened, it was a dominant LAFC performance that set up a showdown with Orlando City in the quarterfinals on Friday.

“It was a yardstick for us. And we failed tonight, ”said Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer.

Rossi was the leader of LAFC's buzzing attack. He scored twice and probably should have scored two or three more times. Rossi took Xavier Arreaga's free kick in the penalty area and beat Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei in the 14th minute for an early lead.

Latif Blessing doubled the lead in the 39th minute when his shot to the far post was deflected by Seattle defender Shane O & # 39; Neill and into the net. Frei seemed to be in a save position, but O'Neill moved his shoulder and deflected the attempt.

Rossi provides the insurance target after Seattle reduced the deficit to 2-1. He took advantage of another defensive error by Arreaga and recovered the advantage of two goals. Rossi now has seven goals in the tournament. Brian Rodríguez added another goal in the 89th minute.

"Diego has been a really good player every year, but he has grown," said Bradley. "He's gotten better, he's worked really hard to finish, his ability to catch balls on the move, to run through the defense." It is relentless. "

Seattle had an additional four days off, but looked lethargic for most of the game. It was 65 minutes before the Sounders shot LAFC goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer.

But the Sounders managed to create a nervous 20-minute final for LAFC. Substitute Will Bruin scored in the 75th minute for Seattle to reduce the deficit to 2-1 in its first appearance in more than a year after a major knee injury.

Raúl Ruidiaz was about to pull Seattle even moments later, but Vermeer made an excellent reaction, except.

"We gave them some goals. You're never going to beat a team like LAFC, or really any MLS team, when you play like this, "said Schmetzer.