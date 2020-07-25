



Marc Angelucci, the 52-year-old vice president of the National Coalition for Men (NCFM), was found unanswered with apparent gunshot wounds July 11 in Cedar Pines Park, California, according to the statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene. NCFM said he was shot and killed in front of his home.

The sheriff's department found that Den Hollander, 72, arrived at a San Bernardino train station on July 7 and rented a car.

"On July 11, 2020, Den Hollander drove his rental car to Marc Angelucci's residence where he shot and killed him," the press release said. "Hollander immediately fled the area in his rental car. After the murder, Den Hollander boarded a train at Union Station in Los Angeles and left California."

Investigators in both shootings discovered the suspect was believed to be wearing a FedEx uniform, sources told CNN. Den Hollander, 72, was found dead on Monday by what two police sources said is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Den Hollander threatened the men's rights group An FBI investigation suggests that Den Hollander allegedly killed a perceived rival, attacked the family of a perceived judicial enemy, and then committed suicide. Den Hollander was also an attorney who claimed to be part of the men's rights movement and described himself as "anti-feminist". In recent years, the NCFM has argued that the Selective Service Administration's male-only military draft was unconstitutional. Both Angelucci and Den Hollander were involved in separate cases discussing the issue. Den Hollander's case was overseen by Judge Salas in 2015. Salas sided with part of Den Hollander's arguments last spring, but he also agreed with some of his claims and allowed the lawsuit to continue. Den Hollander dropped the case in 2019 and told the law firm that detected him that he was terminally ill. Paul Elam, a friend of Angelucci's and a men's rights activist, said he believes Den Hollander held a grudge against Angelucci for years because they both represented cases challenging the men's-only selective service record. Harry Crouch, NCFM president, said Den Hollander was furious that he had not been involved in the group's lawsuit against the Selective Service System in California. He told CNN that he kicked Den Hollander out of the group after he called and threatened him around December 2015. "(Den Hollander) was upset that it wasn't his case, mainly," Crouch told CNN by phone. "He was very upset and threatened to come to California and kick my ass." After Den Hollander was found dead, investigators discovered he had a list of possible targets that included multiple judges, two police sources told CNN. The people on the list have been notified by the FBI, one of the sources said. CNN previously reported that federal officials contacted New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore after officials found her name and photo in a car associated with Den Hollander, the Court System spokesperson said. Lucian Chalfen Unified State.

